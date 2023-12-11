Kanye West Previews Ty Dolla Sign Collab Project 'Vultures' in Miami

The artist formerly known as Kanye West was out and about in Miami this weekend amid Art Basel festivities, where he played unreleased tracks from his and Ty Dolla Sign's ¥$ sessions.
Clips shared across social media showed Ye, who gave his public image its most dramatic plummet yet with last year’s string of anti-Semitic remarks and related controversies, teasing a number of tracks that may or may not wind up on his and Ty Dolla Sign’s upcoming project, tentatively titled Vultures.
Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and Future are among the artists who—in the project’s current incarnation, at least—contribute features.
Thug, specifically, appears on a track potentially called “River,” which sees Ye calling for his release from jail. On the same song, Ye also calls for Larry Hoover’s freedom, a name that should be familiar to Ye fans.
Carti, meanwhile, recently shared a screenshot of an apparent conversation with Ye in which a possible album release event, billed as a "rave," was teased with a date of Dec. 12. However, an official announcement had not been made at the time of this writing. The Whole Lotta Red artist also has a new album of his own on the horizon.
Another track teased by Ye that received attention from fans on social media over the weekend is one built around a sample, or at the very least an interpolation (hard to tell from the clips), of Backstreet Boys’ 1997 single “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”
In November, Ye and Ty shared a track titled “Vultures,” multiple versions of which were ultimately pushed to streamers, including one with Lil Durk. Amid updates about the joint project, a logo has been utilized by Ye and Ty that some have linked to either the Albania flag or a similar two-headed eagle symbol used by Nazis. As previously reported, Ye closed out 2022 by praising Hitler in an interview with Alex Jones. Of note when it comes to the Albania theory, of course, is that Drake was recently seen wearing a similar symbol.
Ye’s Miami visit also resulted in a performance at LIV during which he ran through some back catalog cuts, a Pumpless "I Love It” among them. Per TMZ, the appearance came during DJ Khaled's set at the club on Sunday.
As for a possible Vultures release date, footage from Miami this weekend points to a possible Friday rollout. The project was also teased during what's been reported as a FaceTime call with a fan.