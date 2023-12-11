Kanye West Previews Ty Dolla Sign Collab Project 'Vultures' in Miami

In November, Ye and Ty shared a track titled “Vultures,” multiple versions of which were ultimately pushed to streamers, including one with Lil Durk. Amid updates about the joint project, a logo has been utilized by Ye and Ty that some have linked to either the Albania flag or a similar two-headed eagle symbol used by Nazis. As previously reported, Ye closed out 2022 by praising Hitler in an interview with Alex Jones. Of note when it comes to the Albania theory, of course, is that Drake was recently seen wearing a similar symbol.