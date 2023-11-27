Kanye West Reportedly Trying to Buy Out Lil Durk’s 300 Records Contract

Kanye West wants to continue his working relationship with Lil Durk.

TMZ reports that Ye is looking to buy out Durkio’s contract with 300 Records and is currently in discussions with the label. Yeezy landed on the idea following his and Ty Dolla Sign's new “Vultures” record with Durk and Bump J.

Insiders told the outlet that Todd Moscowitz—who co-founded 300 and is now the founder and CEO of Alamo Records—didn’t clear Durk to appear on another song on Kanye’s forthcoming album. Durk and Ye previously appeared on Cardi B's "Hot Shit" together in mid-2022.

Over the weekend, Ye, Durk, Ty, and Bump J gave their first performance of “Vultures” at the nightclub Blu Dubai. Their appearance came amid reports of Ye and Ty working on their collaborative project in Alula, Saudi Arabia.