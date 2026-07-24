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Jay-Z in a black outfit performs on stage with Beyonce, who is wearing a black and silver ensemble, in front of a cheering crowd.
Music

Jay-Z Performs "Ni**as in Paris" and "Crazy in Love" During Surprise Appearance at Beyoncé Show

Fans erupted when Jay launched into the 'Watch the Throne' classic.

Trace William Cowen397 days ago
Madonna and Kanye West pose together. Madonna has long blonde hair, and Kanye wears a black "Donda" sweatshirt.
Music

Ye Claims He Slept With Ashley Olsen, Made Out With Madonna

He said that Madonna "bragged" about sleeping with Basquiat and 2Pac.

Joe Price471 days ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson in a scene from a period film, wearing ancient warrior armor with a decorative chest plate
Pop Culture

'Gladiator II' Trailer Hurts Trolls' Feelings by Using Jay-Z and Ye's "No Church in the Wild"

The use of the 'Watch the Throne' track—and the mere appearance of Denzel Washington—is being met with a response that's definitely not a dog whistle or anything.

Joe Price743 days ago
jay and ye performing
Music

Jay-Z Earns First RIAA Diamond-Certified Single With Classic Kanye West Collab “Ni**as in Paris”

For Ye, this marks the second Diamond single in his catalog following the 2021 certification of "Stronger."

Trace William Cowen1138 days ago
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DaBaby performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021
Music

DaBaby Says No Collab Project Since 'Watch the Throne' Is 'F*ckin' Around' With His and NBA YoungBoy's

DaBaby considers the quality of his YoungBoy Never Broke Again collab project to be on par with the Kanye West and Jay-Z opus 'Watch the Throne.'

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1600 days ago
Nike LeBron 9 Watch the Throne DO9358-001 Pair
Sneakers

The Coveted 'Watch the Throne' Nike LeBron 9 Is Finally Releasing

A throwback to the 2011 PE, the 'Watch the Throne' Nike LeBron 9 inspired by Jay-Z and Kanye West's album is finally getting a retail release. Click for more.

Brandon Richard1724 days ago
jay-z-kanye-donda
Music

Kanye West’s 'Donda' Album Features a Jay-Z Verse

Kanye held a listening event for his upcoming 'Donda' album at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium and fans were delighted to find out that Jay-Z is on the project.

Abel Shifferaw1829 days ago
Hit Boy attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Music

Hit-Boy Says Benny the Butcher’s New Single Is a Beat Jay-Z and Kanye Passed on for ‘Watch the Throne’

Hit-Boy explained that the beat used for Benny's "Timeless" was actually created nearly 10 years ago for Jay-Z and Kanye West's 'Watch the Throne' album.

Xavier Hamilton2116 days ago
Kanye Merch Lead
Style

A Timeline of Kanye West's Tour Merch

From 'The College Dropout' to ‘Yeezus’ and ’Jesus Is King,' here is a complete timeline of Kanye West’s tour merchandise.

Lei Takanashi2486 days ago
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PJ Tucker Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 Purple
Sneakers

The Best Sneakers From the 2018–19 NBA Season

Ranking the best sneakers worn during the 2018–19 NBA regular season including pairs from LeBron James, PJ Tucker, Kyrie Irving, and more.

Matt Welty2661 days ago
chainz
Music

2 Chainz on Why He Declined a JAY-Z Offer During 'Watch the Throne' Era

The artist formerly known as Tity Boi talks Atlanta, JAY, and more in the debut episode of his new YouTube series 'Crate Talk.'

Trace William Cowen2699 days ago
Kanye West
Music

Kanye West Says 'Watch the Throne 2' Is 'Coming Soon'

The G.O.O.D. Music boss took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the long-awaited follow-up to the JAY-Z-assisted album. Will Hov return for the sequel?

Joshua Espinoza2877 days ago

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