Ed Sheeran Apologizes to Families for Israel-Palestine Speech After Getting Emotional Onstage

Ed Sheeran fought back tears at the end of his Philadelphia concert Saturday night as he reflected on a tumultuous week that left him opening the show alone and addressing the Israel-Palestine conflict directly from the stage.

"The world is a scary place right now. America is a scary place right now," Sheeran told the crowd at the end of the show at Lincoln Financial Field. "This gives hope. This gives hope. Thank you so much."

The emotional moment came after a marathon show that looked significantly different from previous stops on Sheeran's Loop Tour. His remaining supporting acts had withdrawn earlier in the week following Macklemore's removal from the tour over his pro-Palestine remarks. Beoga, the Irish group that had also backed Sheeran during portions of his set, was among those who pulled out.

Before leaving the stage Saturday, Sheeran apologized to families in attendance for beginning the night with a serious discussion rather than immediately getting into the music.

"I understand that people have children here and I understand the families didn't buy a ticket to hear that first bit of the show, but that was something I felt like I needed to say," he said. "I felt there was a lot of questions that I needed to answer."