Ed Sheeran Apologizes to Families for Israel-Palestine Speech After Getting Emotional Onstage

Key Takeaways
- Ed Sheeran opened his Philadelphia concert by condemning the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, Gaza’s civilian devastation and the “systemic injustice” unfolding in the West Bank.
- He apologized to families for starting with a serious speech but said he needed to answer questions before returning the focus to music, unity and hope.
- Sheeran performed alone after Macklemore’s removal over pro-Palestine remarks prompted Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham and Beoga to withdraw from upcoming tour dates.
Ed Sheeran fought back tears at the end of his Philadelphia concert Saturday night as he reflected on a tumultuous week that left him opening the show alone and addressing the Israel-Palestine conflict directly from the stage.
"The world is a scary place right now. America is a scary place right now," Sheeran told the crowd at the end of the show at Lincoln Financial Field. "This gives hope. This gives hope. Thank you so much."
The emotional moment came after a marathon show that looked significantly different from previous stops on Sheeran's Loop Tour. His remaining supporting acts had withdrawn earlier in the week following Macklemore's removal from the tour over his pro-Palestine remarks. Beoga, the Irish group that had also backed Sheeran during portions of his set, was among those who pulled out.
Before leaving the stage Saturday, Sheeran apologized to families in attendance for beginning the night with a serious discussion rather than immediately getting into the music.
"I understand that people have children here and I understand the families didn't buy a ticket to hear that first bit of the show, but that was something I felt like I needed to say," he said. "I felt there was a lot of questions that I needed to answer."
Sheeran said his concerts are ultimately supposed to be about "unity," "love" and "family," pointing to the ability of strangers with different beliefs to spend a night together enjoying the same music.
"You know, you're jumping around like maniacs with each other and having fun," he said. "And I will never stop doing this. I will never stop doing this. I love doing this so much for you."
Sheeran had opened the concert alone and spent more than three minutes addressing the controversy surrounding his tour and the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict before playing his first song. He said he typically avoids being a political commentator because he wants his concerts to bring people together, but felt he could no longer avoid speaking about what he views as a humanitarian issue.
Sheeran described the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 attack in Israel, including the attack on the Nova music festival, as "horrific." He also addressed the civilian devastation in Gaza and conditions in the West Bank.
"The systemic injustice we're seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked," Sheeran told the audience.
The singer said he has been speaking with people across different perspectives while figuring out how he can help victims, while acknowledging that he is still listening and learning about the conflict.
The speech followed a week of upheaval for the Loop Tour. Macklemore was removed from the remaining U.S. dates after using his opening sets to express support for Palestinians and call for a "free Palestine." Sheeran has said the decision came from the tour promoter following objections from venues and was not his decision.
Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham and Beoga subsequently withdrew from upcoming dates in solidarity with Macklemore.