IShowSpeed Barks at Apple CEO John Ternus After Holding iPhone Duo

IShowSpeed’s emotions got the best of him while exploring Apple’s new iPhone Duo with Apple CEO John Ternus.

The streamer met Ternus at the company's new product announcement on Wednesday (September 9) at Apple's campus in Cupertino, California.

“So, I'm about to say, 'Hi, nice to meet you Mr. John,'" Speed told live stream viewers. "Yeah, can I get a iPhone Duo? Nah...you can't ask it like that."

Once the two greeted each other, Ternus handed Speed the new iPhone Duo to explore, and Speed replied in his signature fashion, by barking. The popular streamer also called the product “amazing” before asking outright for the new iPhone. The two also took a selfie before Ternus showed Speed new features on the phone, scheduled to release for pre-orders on October 16.