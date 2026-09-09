IShowSpeed Barks at Apple CEO John Ternus After Holding iPhone Duo

IShowSpeed’s emotions got the best of him while exploring Apple’s new iPhone Duo with Apple CEO John Ternus.
The streamer met Ternus at the company's new product announcement on Wednesday (September 9) at Apple's campus in Cupertino, California.
“So, I'm about to say, 'Hi, nice to meet you Mr. John,'" Speed told live stream viewers. "Yeah, can I get a iPhone Duo? Nah...you can't ask it like that."
Once the two greeted each other, Ternus handed Speed the new iPhone Duo to explore, and Speed replied in his signature fashion, by barking. The popular streamer also called the product “amazing” before asking outright for the new iPhone. The two also took a selfie before Ternus showed Speed new features on the phone, scheduled to release for pre-orders on October 16.
As Apple’s first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo comes in ‘Star White’ and ‘Night Sky,’ includes a 5.4-inch outer Super Retina XDR display and A20 Pro technology.
Speed has history with Apple, partnering with the company on a Beats campaign. In addition, during his Africa livestream tour he gifted a blind child he met in Morocco an iPhone 17 Pro so the boy could use its accessibility features.
"You can do it. Always stay strong, even when it is hard. Don't ever give up. I promise it's going to be better in the end. It's all going to be okay," Speed told the child.