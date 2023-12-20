Young Thug's Father Says Lil Baby 'Needs to Shut the F*ck Up' About Gunna

Young Thug's father, Jeffery Williams Sr., says Lil Baby “needs to shut the fuck up” when it comes to dissing Gunna.

In December of last year, Gunna issued a statement revealing he had "chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL." As Gunna himself explained, this meant he entered a guilty plea to the single charge against him, while simultaneously maintaining his innocence.

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case, and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way," Gunna said at the time.

In the months since, some have criticized Gunna, despite him not being involved with the trial proceedings. Just this month, for example, a video surfaced on social media that appeared to show Liil Baby saying "fuck the rats" when his DJ put on his and Gunna's 2018 hit "Drip Too Hard."

Asked by Infamous Sylvia to reveal how he feels about Baby “throwing shots at Gunna” over his Alford plea, Thug’s father questioned why the It’s Only Me artist hasn’t shown support by making an appearance at the trial.