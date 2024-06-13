Young Thug’s Dad Seen Dancing at Gunna’s Atlanta Concert

The moment won't come as a surprise to many, considering Williams Sr. has been vocally supportive of Gunna despite his role in the events of the ongoing YSL Rico trial.

Gunna found himself caught up in legal troubles in 2022 as one of the 28 individuals indicted for their affiliation with 32-year-old Young Thug’s YSL collective. Gunna was charged in the RICO case involving alleged gang-related activity and other crimes.

Born Sergio Kitchens, Gunna spent roughly seven months in jail and was released in December 2022 with a plea deal. His lawyer, Steve Sadow, had to step in to deny the claims that Gunna snitched on Young Thug and others.

​​“Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail,” wrote Sadow at the time. “He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies.”

In his first interview since leaving jail, Gunna spoke to XXL in April about the state of his relationship with Young Thug, saying, “It’s the same. It’s love, always. Our relationship is our relationship."