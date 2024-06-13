Young Thug’s Dad Seen Dancing at Gunna’s Atlanta Concert

Despite the ongoing snitching allegations against Gunna, Young Thug’s father continues to show him support.
Jeffrey Williams Sr. made a surprise appearance at Gunna’s concert on Tuesday night when the 30-year-old rapper brought his Bittersweet Tour to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.
In a clip making the rounds on social media, Williams Sr. does his best dad-dancing in front of the pit while other fans stood behind him against the barricade.
The moment won't come as a surprise to many, considering Williams Sr. has been vocally supportive of Gunna despite his role in the events of the ongoing YSL Rico trial.
Gunna found himself caught up in legal troubles in 2022 as one of the 28 individuals indicted for their affiliation with 32-year-old Young Thug’s YSL collective. Gunna was charged in the RICO case involving alleged gang-related activity and other crimes.
Born Sergio Kitchens, Gunna spent roughly seven months in jail and was released in December 2022 with a plea deal. His lawyer, Steve Sadow, had to step in to deny the claims that Gunna snitched on Young Thug and others.
“Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail,” wrote Sadow at the time. “He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies.”
In his first interview since leaving jail, Gunna spoke to XXL in April about the state of his relationship with Young Thug, saying, “It’s the same. It’s love, always. Our relationship is our relationship."
The One of Wun rapper was also asked about Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby, who have alluded to him being a snitch. Gunna told the publication that none of them are part of the case and “don’t know legally what’s going on.”
“I talked to like, maybe like, two or three of those guys. I talked to them on the phone,” Gunna said, noting that the conversations were handled “peacefully.”
“I definitely feel like everybody’s been misled. And like, you know, when you’re being misled, you got a choice to follow or make your own decisions,” he continued. “And that’s what is being shown right now. You’re being a follower or you’re being neutral to be like, ‘I don’t know what their business is or what they really got goin' on.’”
Jeffrey Williams Sr. has spoken in defense of Gunna in at least two instances since his release from jail.
"I love Gunna," Williams Sr. said in an interview with Infamous Sylvia last September. "Let me try to help the attorney clarify that a little simpler. Gunna hasn't done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case, period."
He doubled down after a video surfaced of Lil Baby demanding a DJ stop playing his 2018 collab with Gunna, “Drip Too Hard,” during a concert, saying, “Fuck the rats turn this shit off.”
"[Lil Baby] needs to shut the fuck up because he don’t know what’s going on," said Williams Sr. to Infamous Sylvia in a separate interview in December.
"You know, he’s going off of what he heard. Ask Lil Baby, has he ever came to a court date? That’s what I want y’all to ask these goddamn rappers and these bloggers with this whole 'snitch' shit. When have y’all went to a court date to support Slime, to support Jeffery, to support Thug, however you wanna name him?"
"Everybody that hasn’t been there needs to shut the fuck up about Gunna," he added.
The latest news from the YSL RICO trial, of course, is Thug's lawyer Brian Steel being arrested in the courtroom as he was held in contempt of court. While Judge Ural Glanville sentenced him to 20 days in jail, an appeal has gotten Steel out on bond and put a hold on him having to go behind bars.