Why Future’s "This Sunday" Sounds Like Drake’s "Feel No Ways"

At this point, it feels like almost everyone is speculated to be engaged in some sort of Drake beefathon, from the usual players (Ye) to more surprising names (Rozay). With Friday's expectedly explosive arrival of We Still Don't Trust You, we now have more on that front from Future, who was already theorized to be in the midst of some Drizzy issues of his own.

"This Sunday," a disc-one cut from the We Don't Trust You follow-up, should sound a bit familiar to Drake fans. The track's chorus, namely, incorporates lyrics previously heard (and similarly delivered) in the Views track "Feel No Ways" circa 2016.