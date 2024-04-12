Why Future’s "This Sunday" Sounds Like Drake’s "Feel No Ways"

At this point, it feels like almost everyone is speculated to be engaged in some sort of Drake beefathon, from the usual players (Ye) to more surprising names (Rozay). With Friday's expectedly explosive arrival of We Still Don't Trust You, we now have more on that front from Future, who was already theorized to be in the midst of some Drizzy issues of his own.
"This Sunday," a disc-one cut from the We Don't Trust You follow-up, should sound a bit familiar to Drake fans. The track's chorus, namely, incorporates lyrics previously heard (and similarly delivered) in the Views track "Feel No Ways" circa 2016.
In "This Sunday," Future sings the following in the chorus:
Feel a way, feel a way
Know a n***a feel a way, feel a way
Meanwhile, the post-chorus of "Feel No Ways" sees Drake singing:
Feel a way, feel a way
Young n***a feel a way
Notably, Future is credited as a co-writer on "Feel No Ways" alongside Drake, Jordan Ullman, Malcolm McLaren, and Noah "40" Shebib. The song was produced by Ye, 40, and Ullman. Those who keep up with leaks will point out that a version of "This Sunday" is believed to predate "Feel No Ways" by about a year, with rumors positing that Drake may have used Future's song as a reference track.
Future and the "Summer Games" sequel denier have an extensive back catalog of collaborative highlights, including their 2015 joint mixtape What a Time to Be Alive. More recently, however, speculation has continued to grow that Pluto and the 6 God have had a falling out.
As of this writing, Drake still hasn't responded to any of the recent dissery on record; instead, he's taken the cryptic route on social media. But if Joe Budden's recent remarks are to be believed, we could be hearing something "nuclear" from Aubrey and company soon.
Elsewhere in the We Still Don't Trust You diss-iverse, fans are understandably quite convinced that ASAP Rocky tucked in a few Drake digs as part of his "Show of Hands" feature. Make your own determination here.