Kendrick Lamar Leaks Cause Commotion After Fan-Made Playlist of Unreleased Tracks

The hunger for new Kendrick Lamar music is palpable, as evidenced by the reaction to the recent resurfacing of leaks with which diehard fans are already quite familiar.
Over the weekend, much attention was paid to an upload on the [untitled] app under the pgLang name. While pgLang is indeed the name of Kendrick and Dave Free's once-mysterious company, the project in question, despite some speculation positing otherwise, is all but confirmed to be a fake—not "fake" in that the songs aren't real, but fake in that this would-be project is actually nothing more than a fan-made playlist.
Over on the Kendrick-focused subreddit, a fan shared a link to the [untitled] app upload, saying they had "compiled my favorite Kendrick leaks to try and create a conceptual cohesive playlist." Not long after, word of the upload started making the rounds on Twitter.
For those unfamiliar, [untitled] is an app designed to serve as "a sacred place" for artists' works-in-progress.
The playlist appears to have since been removed. In another Reddit post, the fan later noted that they "never intended to deceive anybody into believing the files came from an official source," adding that they (like many others who commented on the playlist’s circulation) didn’t know why "so many folks blew it out of proportion," thus leading to articles like this one.
At any rate, sample some of the confusion and misguided hype below.
Of course, what fans are really waiting for is something official from Kendrick on the diss continuation front. The post-"Like That" landscape has become a thrillingly active one in recent weeks, complete with a Ye remix and the streaming rollout for Drake's "Push Ups" diss.
While fans are hoping for more from Kendrick, some aren't so convinced that any such thing is in the works. Fat Joe, for example, recently theorized, "I think that's over."