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Drake energetically walks down a stage runway with purple lights and a cheering crowd.
Music

Drake Again Makes Chart History by Landing 12 Albums on Latest Billboard 200 Update

Drake is now the first living solo artist to have ever charted 12 albums on the Billboard 200 at the same time.

Trace William Cowen61 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black vest with various patches, holding a microphone.
Music

Drake Before 'Iceman': How to Shop 'Take Care,' 'Views,' 'Scorpion,' and More on Complex

'Iceman' will be here soon. In the meantime, add to your collection.

Trace William Cowen94 days ago
Music artist on stage performing with a microphone, wearing a shirt with 'REVENGE' print, spotlights in the background
Music

Drake Commemorates 8th Anniversary of 'Views' With Never-Before-Seen Concept Art

The 6 God honored the fan-favorite LP with an Instagram post featuring early art designs and more.

Brad Callas817 days ago
Two musicians on stage, one speaking into a microphone, the other listening. They are dressed in casual performance attire
Music

Why Future’s "This Sunday" Sounds Like Drake’s "Feel No Ways"

Future's track appears on the just-released Metro collab 'We Still Don't Trust You,' which features multiple perceived Drake disses.

Trace William Cowen834 days ago
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Music

Rihanna and Jay-Z’s Song "Umbrella" Surpasses Billion Views on YouTube

The song was released in 2007 and sat atop the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks.

tara mahadevan884 days ago
Music

Drake Is Loving Life On Vacation With Flacka In Turks & Caicos: 'Turks Terrible Twins'

A video was posted of Drizzy singing along to his own song "Feel No Ways" from 2016's 'Views.'

Kyle Parkinson961 days ago
Rihanna performing at the Super Bowl
Music

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance Now Ranked as Most-Viewed Halftime Show Ever

Rihanna's Super Bowl performance has now become the most-watched halftime show of all time after Nielsen revisited the viewership data and issued new numbers.

taramhdvn1180 days ago
Drake 'Huge Fan of Your Old Stuff' merch
Style

Drake Drops ‘Huge Fan of Your Old Stuff' Merch f/ Album Covers of ‘Take Care,’ ‘Nothing Was the Same,’ and More

Fresh off the release of his seventh studio album 'Honestly Nevermind,' Drake returns with a new batch of merch that references his past album art.

Brad Callas1458 days ago
Photo of Euphoria cast in Los Angeles
Pop Culture

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Viewership Numbers Continue to Rise (UPDATE)

The Season 2 premiere of 'Euphoria' starring Zendaya saw the biggest viewership ever for a digital premiere since HBO Max launched in May 2020.

tara mahadevan1657 days ago
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Squid Game Netflix sued
Pop Culture

142 Million Households Have Already Watched 'Squid Game' Globally, Says Netflix

As 'Squid Game' continues to grow in popularity, Netflix has revealed that 142 million households have watched the show in its letter to investors.

Jordan Rose1740 days ago
Squid Game
Pop Culture

'Squid Game' Surpasses 'Bridgerton' for Netflix's Top All-Time Series Launch With 111 Million Views

'Squid Game' has just landed Netflix's all-time series launch viewership in 28 days, surpassing that previous record that was set by 'Bridgerton'.

Jordan Rose1747 days ago
Drake attends OVO Chubbs Birthday Celebration at Allure
Music

Drake Believes People Will Hate on 'Certified Lover Boy' Like They Did With 'Views'

Drizzy understands there are people who are going to hate on his music just because he created it.

Xavier Hamilton2084 days ago
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Music

Drake Marks 'Views' Album Anniversary by Sharing "Feel No Ways" Studio Footage

The album, Drake's fourth, turned four years old this week.

Trace William Cowen2278 days ago

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