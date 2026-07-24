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Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.Zach Frydenlund
From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Eight years after critics dismissed it as lazy and uninspired, 'VIEWS' looks like exactly what it always was: a classic Drake album.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Twitter under Elon Musk has introduced yet another unnecessary feature to the site in the form of showing everyone how many views a tweet has.Joe Price