Alleged Reference Tracks for Drake’s "Mob Ties" and "Ratchet Happy Birthday" Leak

Another alleged reference track for a song from Drake’s catalog has surfaced on social media, with attention this time being directed to the Scorpion era.
As you’ve likely seen on your timeline by now, what’s claimed to be Vory’s reference track for Drake’s 2018 fan-favorite "Mob Ties" is indeed currently making the rounds, thus setting off another round of a debate that has long been a particularly impassioned one for fans and detractors alike.
To be clear, Vory has been credited as a co-writer on the song since its release. Below, see the full rundown of names officially listed as contributing to the composition and/or lyrics of the song in question, per Apple Music.
The track was recently given a specific mentioned from Akademiks amid the then-active back-and-forth between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. During a previous appearance on Joe Budden’s podcast, Akademiks said it would “hurt my heart” to hear that Drake “got some help” on the song.
If the latest leak is indeed a legitimate reference track, there were several noticeable tweaks made to Vory’s contributions prior to Drake cutting the album version of the song. While several key moments remain the same, including the closing lines of the first verse and the first half of the chorus, what sounds like a proposed second verse is entirely different.
Another Scorpion track’s alleged reference track was also in circulation on Tuesday. Though most of the discussion (as seen below) ultimately zeroed in on the alleged Vory cut, an alleged PND version of "Ratchet Happy Birthday" did not go unnoticed.
As with the alleged Vory leak, it's worth noting that PND is publicly credited (and has been since 2018) as a co-writer on that song. He also contributed background vocals to the album version of the track.
Meanwhile, Drake continued to seemingly tease that new music could be on the horizon during his surprise appearance at 21 Savage’s Toronto show on Monday. Earlier this month, the 6 God told fans that "summer vibes" were "up next," a sentiment widely interpreted to mean that he is moving on from his and Kendrick's beef.