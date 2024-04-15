Lil Yachty’s Alleged Reference Track Surfaces for Drake Song Everyone Already Knew He Co-Wrote

Yachty, of course, has been credited as a writer on "Jumbotron Shit Poppin" since its 2022 release. In fact, Drake and Yachty are joined by 12 other names in the track's official writing credits. Her Loss' other Yachty co-writing credits include "Major Distribution," "BackOutsideBoyz," "Privileged Rappers," "Circo Loco," and "Pussy & Millions." The best-dressed rapper of 2023 also received several co-production credits on the album, including for "Jumbotron Shit Poppin."

To be clear, circulating alleged reference tracks when it comes to Drake is not the diss some seem to think that it is. Yachty, specifically, has been vocal about his work with Drake, telling Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo for Complex just last September that it "just so happens that one of my friends is one of the biggest artists in the world." Not to mention, and as we just established above, the credits for such work are publicly available.

To be even clearer, a writing credit on a song doesn’t necessarily mean that the individual being credited contributed substantially to the composition in question, nor does it negate the contributions of the main artist. A credit can come about by something as simple as being in the room and bouncing ideas at the time of a song's creation.

Furthermore, to still be hung up on songs that boast multiple writing credits ignores the fact that this practice is (and has been) employed across all genres, from rock (blink-182’s latest No. 1 album is a fine example of this collaborative approach) to country (Morgan Wallen’s "Last Night" counts four writers, none of whom are Wallen) to, yes, rap.

In short, sharing an alleged reference track proves nothing other than a straws-grasping approach being employed by some amid the battle for the Drakeiverse.