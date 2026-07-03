Songwriters

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(L-R) Olivia Rodrigo and SZA.
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Says Learning SZA 'Studied' Her Songwriting Was 'Biggest Compliment Ever'

Rodrigo believes the TDE singer is "one of the greatest living songwriters."

tara mahadevan35 days ago
Jean Deaux attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Jean Deaux Alleges Smino's Team 'Wrongfully Collected' Royalties From 'Blkswn' Album: 'That's Mine'

"His management made sure I’ll never personally receive the rest of what’s owed," the singer claimed.

Trace William Cowen73 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: Taylor Swift is seen arriving at "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on December 10, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Taylor Swift Wrote ”Love Story” After Her Parents Didn’t Let Her Go on Date With 'Too Old' Man

The 14-time Grammy winning musician wrote the 2008 hit song when she was 17.

Jaelani Turner-Williams74 days ago
US singer songwriter Billie Eilish promotes "Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour" during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 16, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MUMBAI, INDIA - APRIL 24: Rihanna attends the launch of Fenty Beauty brand in Mumbai on April 24, 2026.
Music

Billie Eilish on a Potential Rihanna Album: ‘If She Ever F*cking Makes R9, I’m Excited for That'

Rihanna previously said she wanted the 10-time Grammy winner to pen a song for her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams80 days ago
Jay-Z on a football field, wearing sunglasses and a hoodie. He's smiling with his hand on his chest, surrounded by a crowd.
Music

Jay-Z Says He 'Can't Really Even Listen' to '4:44,' Calls It 'Hardest Album' to Make

The 2017 album stands as HOV's most recent solo full-length as of this writing.

Trace William Cowen115 days ago
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Jack Harlow wearing a brown cap, sunglasses, and a textured coat, looking upwards. They have a beard and an earring.
Music

Jack Harlow Taps Into Electric Lady Studios History on 'Monica,' Earns Soulquarians Comparisons

The 28-year-old opted for one of the most iconic studio spaces on the planet for his latest album.

Trace William Cowen126 days ago
Pharrell Williams in a red suit and sunglasses stands beside Chad Hugo at a podium during the Songwriters Hall of Fame event.
Music

Chad Hugo's Claims of Pharrell Williams Not Crediting Him on Multiple Songs: What to Know

We take a closer look at an amended complaint filed by Chad Hugo, which features specific mentions of several songs.

Trace William Cowen127 days ago
Kanye West aka Ye
Music

Kanye West 'Got Nothing' from “Through the Wire” After Being Denied Writing Credit

Grammy-winning songwriter David Foster said Ye's camp requested the rapper receive 50 percent of the songwriting royalties.

Joshua Espinoza176 days ago
Drake performing on stage at dusk, wearing a tactical vest with sponsor logos, gesturing passionately with trees in the background.
Music

Drake Says He's 'One of the Most Profound Writers of Our Time'

Drake made the remark during his latest stream with BenDaDonnn.

Trace William Cowen206 days ago
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(L-R) Xania Monet, Kehlani and Jermaine Dupri.
Music

AI Singer Xania Monet Hits Back at Kehlani and Jermaine Dupri on Diss Song

Created by poet Telisha "Nikki" Jones, the artificial vocalist accuses Kehlani of "jealousy" on new track "Say My Name With Respect."

Jaelani Turner-Williams209 days ago
Kendrick Lamar and SZA at awards show. Kendrick is wearing a black suit with a white scarf, and SZA is in a red dress.
Music

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grammy-Nominated Hit "Luther" Was Originally Just an Interlude

The Hot 100 chart-topper is up for multiple potential Grammys at next year's ceremony.

Trace William Cowen213 days ago
(L-R) Miguel, Usher and Michael Jackson.
Music

Miguel Claims Michael Jackson Was Interested in "Sure Thing," Says Usher Turned It Down

The R&B singer-songwriter said having the King of Pop sing one of his songs would have been a "dream."

Jaelani Turner-Williams239 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: Chris Brown attends Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official After Party Hosted by Chris Brown at The Dome Atlanta on October 3, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Kevin McCall Tearfully Claims Chris Brown Owes Him $25,000 for Four Songs: ‘That Sh*t Ain’t Fair'

Brown's former collaborator claims he's owed $25,000 for four songs he wrote for the two-time Grammy winner.

Jaelani Turner-Williams269 days ago
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Doja Cat with voluminous brown hair and striking makeup, wearing a red outfit, looking to the side against a gray background.
Music

Doja Cat's 'Vie' Album: Features and Production Credits

Doja Cat says her fifth full-length is “an adventurous album.”

Trace William Cowen294 days ago
Brett James in a black suit with a red medal stands in front of an ASCAP backdrop.
Pop Culture

Grammy-Winning 'Jesus Take the Wheel' Songwriter Brett James Dies in Plane Crash

James penned over 500 songs with 27 #1 hits.

Brad Appleton301 days ago

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