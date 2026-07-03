North West Samples This MySpace-Era Underground Hit From Meg & Dia on Opening Track of Debut EP
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The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and the artist formerly known as Kanye West takes it back to 2006 on the opening track to her debut EP.Trace William Cowen
Complex Canada sat down with Chantal Kreviazuk to talk about the story behind Drake's “Over My Dead Body” and why she never received a feature credit.Adam Aziz
Complex spoke with London Jae about his reaction to Latto’s unreleased material being leaked, social media feuds between women rappers and more.Jaelani Turner-Williams
The Palestinian-Canadian singer-songwriter opens up about her EP, family, and being vulnerable with each song that she writes while working on her album.Natalie Harmsen