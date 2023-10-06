Upon sharing the tracklist, Drizzy also let fans know that For All the Dogs won't hit until Friday at 6 a.m. Earlier Thursday he surprised fans with the new video "8AM in Charlotte" featuring his son Adonis.

The rivalry behind Drake, 36, and Push, 46, dates back over a decade. It reached its “you are hiding a child” peak in 2018, but plenty of minor skirmishes and major subs have happened within the last year or so. Most recently and prominently, Drake and Travis Scott followed their “Sicko Mode” collab with Utopia's “Meltdown." Drizzy took the opportunity to rap, "I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss, give a fuck about all of that heritage shit/Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearing that shit/Don't come to the boy 'bout repairing some shit/Don't come to the boy about sparing some shit."

The chains in question were famously owned by Pharrell—also a Virginia Beach artist—and scooped up by Drake at an auction, who wore some of the jewelry for his Her Loss video “Jumbotron Shit Poppin.”

Last December Pusha T told XXL, "Every time I hear a subliminal in one of his songs, it just lets me know how deep it hurt him. Because it’s been four years now. And we still talking about it. He is. I don’t. I’m cool. But every time it’s a subliminal, I’m like, yes. It burns. It still burns. It lets me know. I love it.”

The reaction to "Virginia Beach" being the album opener was instantaneous. Below, check out some of the best tweets to hit since the For All the Dogs tracklist went up.