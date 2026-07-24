Drake Breaks Another of His Own Chart Records Thanks to 'Iceman'

Key Takeaways
- Drake’s new album ‘Iceman’ has spent 46 days at No. 1 on U.S. Apple Music, breaking his own hip-hop record previously held by Certified Lover Boy and For All the Dogs at 44 days.
- Powered by tracks like "Janice STFU," "Shabang," and "Burning Bridges," Iceman has dominated streaming while arriving alongside two other Drake projects, Habibti and Maid of Honor.
- In June, all 18 songs from Iceman charted on the Billboard Hot 100 for three straight weeks, with "Janice STFU" becoming Drake’s first multi-week No. 1 since 2018’s "In My Feelings" before being bumped by Ariana Grande's "Hate That I Made You Love Me."
Drake has broken many records over the years, and it seems like he's going to continue to do so if his latest feat is anything to go by.
According to Kurrco, the Canadian rapper's most recent album, Iceman, has spent 46 days at number one on the Apple Music charts, which, as far as hip-hop is concerned, breaks his own record of 44 days — which was held by his previous albums, Certified Lover Boy and For All the Dogs.
"Drake’s 'ICEMAN' has now spent more days at #1 on U.S. Apple Music than any other hip-hop album, totaling 46 days," Kurrco shared in an X post.
Helped on by songs like "Janice STFU," "Shabang," and "Burning Bridges," Drizzy's latest album — which he also dropped alongside two other albums, Habibti and Maid of Honor — has been cooking up a storm online and on the charts for the past two months.
In June, the 18-track album became the first in Billboard Hot 100 history to place all songs on the chart for three consecutive weeks, with "Janice STFU," "Shabang" and "Ran to Atlanta" featuring Future and Molly Santana being among the top 20.
As Billboard detailed earlier that month, "Janice STFU" was Drake's first multi-week number-one single in nearly a decade following his viral 2018 track "In My Feelings." "Janice" was later dethroned by Ariana Grande's "Hate That I Made You Love Me."