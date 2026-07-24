Drake Breaks Another of His Own Chart Records Thanks to 'Iceman'

Drake has broken many records over the years, and it seems like he's going to continue to do so if his latest feat is anything to go by.

According to Kurrco, the Canadian rapper's most recent album, Iceman, has spent 46 days at number one on the Apple Music charts, which, as far as hip-hop is concerned, breaks his own record of 44 days — which was held by his previous albums, Certified Lover Boy and For All the Dogs.

"Drake’s 'ICEMAN' has now spent more days at #1 on U.S. Apple Music than any other hip-hop album, totaling 46 days," Kurrco shared in an X post.