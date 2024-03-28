Diddy Reportedly Wanted to Meet With Ye at Rolling Loud But He Had ‘No Interest’

Footage and photos from the festival showed Diddy in the crowd watching Ye’s headlining set, which led many to believe their months-long feud was finally over. The former collaborators had a public falling out in late 2022 after Kanye revealed his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt design during Paris Fashion Week. Diddy was among those who publicly criticized the slogan tees, which were seen as a counter-call to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I’ve always been there, and I will always support my brother Kanye as a freethinker, but the ‘white lives matter’ T-shirt, I don’t rock with it, you know what I’m saying? I’m not with it,” Diddy said in an Instagram video. “Right now, all America has planned for us is poverty, incarceration, and death. So before I can get to any other lives matter – which all lives matter – but that Black Lives Matter, don’t play with it. Don’t wear the shirt. Don’t buy the shirt. Don’t play with the shirt. It’s not a joke.”

Kanye responded to Diddy’s criticism by sharing screenshots of their purported text exchange, in which Diddy asked to meet with Ye “face to face.” Kanye bluntly responded, “N—-, f— you,” and accused the hip-hop mogul of being a “fed.”

News of the alleged snub comes just days after authorities raided Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles homes in connection to a federal investigation. The music executive has been embroiled in a slew of criminal allegations, including rape, sex trafficking, and solicitation, and distribution of illegal drugs and firearms.

Shortly after the raids, Kanye shared an Apple Music link to “No More Parties in LA,” the Kendrick Lamar-assisted track from Ye’s 2016 album, The Life of Pablo. Some questioned whether Kanye was simply showing support for K.Dot or, perhaps, throwing shade at Diddy’s legal issues. The latter theory is based on Cassie Ventura’s now-settled lawsuit against Diddy, in which she accused the music executive of sexual coercion and abuse. She claimed Diddy had forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he masturbated and photographed the encounters. Cassie said these instances were known as “freak-off” parties.