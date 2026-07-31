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Music
50 Cent Wants to Bet That Keffe D Gets 20 Years in 2Pac Murder Trial
The rapper's taunt comes as Duane "Keffe D" Davis faces a Las Vegas jury starting August 10.
Mark Elibert1 day ago