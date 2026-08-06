2pac Murder Trial Set to Begin With Keffe D as Sole Defendant

2Pac's murder trial is just days away, and all eyes will be on Duane "Keffe D" Davis in court.

Almost 30 years after the fatal 1996 drive-by shooting, Keffe D will face trial on Monday (August 10). The 63-year-old first pleaded not guilty in 2023 to a single count of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang.

According to Associated Press, prosecutors do not need to prove who pulled the trigger but hope to show that Davis was the shot caller who provided the weapon.

The news agency also notes that if Davis had not co-authored his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, or discussed the killing in interviews, prosecutors would likely not have charged anyone.

According to grand jury transcripts reviewed by AP, the shooting culminated from a longstanding feud between Marion "Suge" Knight's Death Row Records, associated with the Mob Piru gang, and Sean "Diddy" Combs' Bad Boy Records, protected by the South Side Compton Crips.