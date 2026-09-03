Carnell Tate Injury Update: Fantasy Football Draft Status

The Titans are banking on Carnell Tate to be one of the main building blocks in their rebuild. Tennessee drafted Tate fourth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, hoping that he and Cam Ward can become the 1-2 offensive punch the franchise needs to reach elite status in the NFL.
With the start of the 2026-27 season just a few days away, however, there are questions as to whether or not Tate is fully healthy entering the campaign. Below, we will deliver everything we currently know regarding Tate’s injury status and we will look at if he will be ready to play in Week 1 of the regular season.
Carnell Tate injury update: When will Titans WR return?
Tate missed practice on Tuesday due to “stiffness” and missed a practice two weeks earlier due to what Titans head coach Robert Saleh referred to as “tightness.”
The former Ohio State star was also removed from a practice due to “dizziness” in August after taking a big hit from safety Kevin Winston Jr..
“Maybe Carnell Tate is just sore, but one thing that I can’t help but notice is that it’s the same [type of injury] twice in a row. And my brain tells me, that is a pattern,” said Locked On Titans podcast host Tyler Rowland. “So, whatever is ‘stiff’ on Carnell Tate, I’m certainly not going to speculate. But whatever it is, it could be the same thing twice, and that could be potentially something that lingers throughout the season. Maybe he’s in and out of the lineup [as the season goes along].”
Tate flashed his potential in mini-camp and during practices this summer, but that did not translate over to the Titans’ three pre-season games as the 21-year-old was held without a catch.
The Titans do not seem worried about Tate’s injury issues or his lack of pre-season production.
“I have a great amount of confidence in Tate and how he goes about his business, what he does on the practice field,” said Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. “Look, I think everybody would love to have 15 catches [in a pre-season game]. But he’s doing the right stuff. He’s in a good headspace. He’s where he’s supposed to be.”
Tate is expected to play for the Titans and make his NFL debut in Week 1 of the regular season against the Jets.
Here is a look at the Titans’ schedule to start the year.
- Week 1 Sunday, September 13: Jets at Titans
- Week 2 Sunday, September 20: Eagles at Titans
- Week 3 Sunday, September 27: Titans at Giants
- Week 4 Sunday, October 4: Titans at Ravens
Carnell Tate fantasy football ADP and odds
Tate currently has a fantasy football ADP of 73 at FantasyPros.
The earliest he’s gone in drafts is 50 and the latest he’s gone is 120.
Tate is currently +225 at Fanatics Sportsbook to have 1,000 receiving yards or more this season.
Titans odds
The Titans have one of the lowest projected win totals at Fanatics as their number is set at 6.5, with juice on the Under.
Tennessee is the biggest longshot to win the AFC South as it is +850, and Saleh’s crew is +15000 to win the Super Bowl.
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