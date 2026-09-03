Carnell Tate Injury Update: Fantasy Football Draft Status

The Titans are banking on Carnell Tate to be one of the main building blocks in their rebuild. Tennessee drafted Tate fourth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, hoping that he and Cam Ward can become the 1-2 offensive punch the franchise needs to reach elite status in the NFL.

With the start of the 2026-27 season just a few days away, however, there are questions as to whether or not Tate is fully healthy entering the campaign. Below, we will deliver everything we currently know regarding Tate’s injury status and we will look at if he will be ready to play in Week 1 of the regular season.

Carnell Tate injury update: When will Titans WR return?

Tate missed practice on Tuesday due to “stiffness” and missed a practice two weeks earlier due to what Titans head coach Robert Saleh referred to as “tightness.”

The former Ohio State star was also removed from a practice due to “dizziness” in August after taking a big hit from safety Kevin Winston Jr..

“Maybe Carnell Tate is just sore, but one thing that I can’t help but notice is that it’s the same [type of injury] twice in a row. And my brain tells me, that is a pattern,” said Locked On Titans podcast host Tyler Rowland. “So, whatever is ‘stiff’ on Carnell Tate, I’m certainly not going to speculate. But whatever it is, it could be the same thing twice, and that could be potentially something that lingers throughout the season. Maybe he’s in and out of the lineup [as the season goes along].”