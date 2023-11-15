ComplexCon 2023: What to Know Before Showing Up

CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET

As announced in September, CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET has been enlisted as the artistic director for ComplexCon 2023. As part of this role, CACTUS has curated a variety of performers for the two-day event, as well as hand-selected a group of on-the-rise brands to be provided space on the festival floor.

“The Complex legacy is built on the convergence of culture and community for our global fans and tastemakers, and for the last seven years ComplexCon has brought that ethos to life, with a dynamic atmosphere that connects artists, brands, and consumers,” Donnie Kwak, General Manager of Complex Networks, said in a previously released statement. “Now, more than ever, we’re excited to bring the Complex ecosystem to life with CACTUS in the heart of Long Beach this coming November.”

Complex Con(versations)

As should be expected now, those on the ground in Long Beach can also look forward to having the chance to catch a number of sure-to-be-enlightening panels and conversations.

On the agenda this year are special live editions of Claima Stories hosted by Bimma Williams with special guest IDK, 360 With Speedy featuring special guest Funny Marco, a stacked Sneaker of the Year panel hosted by Joe La Puma, and more. Joining for the latter are Lil Yachty, Jim Jones, Kristen Noel Crawley, and DJ Clark Kent.