ComplexCon 2023: What to Know Before Showing Up

With the 2023 edition of ComplexCon now just days away from kickoff, it's time to start planning out your time in Long Beach.
To help, we've put together a guide to this year's festival, which begins Nov. 18. Need info on who's performing, what's available to eat, and which brands are on the lineup? Then this post's for you. Keep reading for more and head here to secure tickets.
CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET
As announced in September, CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET has been enlisted as the artistic director for ComplexCon 2023. As part of this role, CACTUS has curated a variety of performers for the two-day event, as well as hand-selected a group of on-the-rise brands to be provided space on the festival floor.
“The Complex legacy is built on the convergence of culture and community for our global fans and tastemakers, and for the last seven years ComplexCon has brought that ethos to life, with a dynamic atmosphere that connects artists, brands, and consumers,” Donnie Kwak, General Manager of Complex Networks, said in a previously released statement. “Now, more than ever, we’re excited to bring the Complex ecosystem to life with CACTUS in the heart of Long Beach this coming November.”
Complex Con(versations)
As should be expected now, those on the ground in Long Beach can also look forward to having the chance to catch a number of sure-to-be-enlightening panels and conversations.
On the agenda this year are special live editions of Claima Stories hosted by Bimma Williams with special guest IDK, 360 With Speedy featuring special guest Funny Marco, a stacked Sneaker of the Year panel hosted by Joe La Puma, and more. Joining for the latter are Lil Yachty, Jim Jones, Kristen Noel Crawley, and DJ Clark Kent.
Live Performances
Kid Cudi, whose new album Insano is on the horizon, will be performing live at ComplexCon this year. Lyrical Lemonade, Field Trip Recordings with Zack Bia and friends featuring very special guests, Kerwin Frost, Luh Tyler, Kalan.FrFr, and more are also scheduled to perform.
What to Eat
Of course, it wouldn’t be ComplexCon without a variety of food and food-adjacent options as strong as this year’s performers and brands lineup. 2023 is no exception. Expect to see Hot Ones x Hot Pockets x Carrots, a Burger Scholar pop-up, The Burger Show, Sonic Speed Cafe, Matte Black Coffee, Rocky’s Matcha, All Flavor No Grease, Double Dragon BBQ, and much more. All told, attendees can look forward to more than 30 cult-favorite restaurants.
Brands
Earlier this month, we announced that PASTELLE will be making its official debut at this year’s ComplexCon. But that’s far from the only brand set to make a lasting impression on festivalgoers.
More than 150 brands are set to drop exclusives, limited products, collaborations, secret projects, and more across the two-day event. Participating brands include Marc Jacobs, Holiday, Asics, Emotionally Unavailable, Born X Raised, Ice Studios, Mitchell & Ness, and many more.