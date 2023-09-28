ComplexCon 2023: What to Expect From eBay, Espolòn Tequila, and Toyota

ComplexCon 2023 will see eBay, Espolòn Tequila, and Toyota all returning with new experiences.

The trio of household names was announced this week to again be serving as title sponsors for the annual Long Beach event, which this year welcomes CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET as its artistic director.

From eBay’s plans for an interactive experience focused on their intersections with the world of fashion to official tequila sponsor Espolòn® Tequila’s Día de los Muertos popup, not to mention Toyota’s Community Week and ComplexCon After Party contributions, attendees can expect a wide variety of memorable moments.

The 2023 edition of ComplexCon is back in Long Beach on Nov. 18 and 19. As previously announced, tickets and additional info can be found here.

“The Complex legacy is built on the convergence of culture and community for our global fans and tastemakers, and for the last seven years ComplexCon has brought that ethos to life, with a dynamic atmosphere that connects artists, brands, and consumers,” Donnie Kwak, General Manager of Complex Networks, said earlier this month when announcing CACTUS had been enlisted as artistic director.

Stay tuned for additional announcements in the weeks ahead.