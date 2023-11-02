Funny Marco to Link With Speedy for Live '360' Conversation at ComplexCon 2023

Tickets for ComplexCon 2023 in Long Beach, California are on sale now. The annual event will feature performances from Kid Cudi, a special Lyrical Lemonade showcase, Kerwin Frost, and Zack Bia. CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET will be the event's artistic director.

There will, of course, also be plenty of opportunities for shopping. Other sponsors and partners include eBay with an interactive experience focused on the world of fashion, to the official tequila sponsor Espolòn® Tequila’s Día de los Muertos popup.

“The Complex legacy is built on the convergence of culture and community for our global fans and tastemakers, and for the last seven years ComplexCon has brought that ethos to life, with a dynamic atmosphere that connects artists, brands, and consumers,” Donnie Kwak, General Manager of Complex Networks, said upon announcing Cactus Plant Flea Market's involvement. "Now, more than ever, we’re excited to bring the Complex ecosystem to life with CACTUS in the heart of Long Beach this coming November.”

General admission and VIP-level tickets for ComplexCon on Nov. 18 and 19 are available now.