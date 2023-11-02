PASTELLE to Relaunch With Official Debut at ComplexCon 2023

PASTELLE, a name that should be familiar to longtime followers of the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is back.

The brand, which first started to take shape in its initial form as far back as 2007, will make its official debut at this year’s ComplexCon in Long Beach. Attendees can expect a Louvre-inspired brand experience and an exclusive merch drop at the festival, which spans two days starting Nov. 18. In a statement, Bee Nguyen, managing partner, expressed the excitement the new PASTELLE team was feeling in the days leading up to the relaunch.

“We are excited to finally bring to life a brand that has historic meaning to culture but was never formally brought to market, and with the cyclical nature of fashion, now is the perfect time to launch,” he said.

While the brand was formally founded in 2008 by Ye, followed by years of starts and stops (not to mention the resurfacing of a certain PASTELLE jacket), this iteration of PASTELLE boasts a new team of designers. Leading the team is Ian Connor, who currently serves as creative director of the label.

Long Beach isn't the only location on PASTELLE's imminent agenda through 2024. Additional cities are set to become the sites of PASTELLE pop-ups in the coming months including New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Japan.

For more info on all things ComplexCon, see here. As previously announced, this year's festival boasts CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET as its artistic director.