Mitchell & Ness Recreate Philadelphia Eagles Jacket Worn by Princess Diana

The princess' jacket returned to headlines just last month, thanks to a feature on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown with one of Diana's longtime bodyguards, Ken Wharfe, where he looked back on his former boss' fashion moment as having been part of a larger effort to be "as casual as possible," despite her situation.

"Diana loved to be different, this was her style," Wharfe said in October, per People. "It sort of showed the public and her children that she was a normal mother in a style that people liked."