Mitchell & Ness Recreate Philadelphia Eagles Jacket Worn by Princess Diana

Mitchell & Ness is giving everyone a shot at owning a Philadelphia Eagles jacket inspired by the one famously worn by the late Princess Diana in the mid-'90s.
Formally billed as paying tribute to “an iconic era in Eagles and pop culture history,” the soon-to-launch letterman jacket will set you back $400. As seen in the photos below, this limited-edition piece is indeed a detailed recreation of the oft-referenced jacket from the '90s, with even the fit of the jacket modeled after photos of Diana.
The princess' jacket returned to headlines just last month, thanks to a feature on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown with one of Diana's longtime bodyguards, Ken Wharfe, where he looked back on his former boss' fashion moment as having been part of a larger effort to be "as casual as possible," despite her situation.
"Diana loved to be different, this was her style," Wharfe said in October, per People. "It sort of showed the public and her children that she was a normal mother in a style that people liked."