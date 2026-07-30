Cam'ron Couldn't Hold It Together While Recalling DMX Inviting Him to Watch His Dog Fight a Raccoon

On an episode of his podcast Talk With Flee, Cam’ron struggled to hold back a laugh while reminiscing about the time DMX invited him to watch his dog fight a raccoon.

At around the 51-minute mark of the podcast, as seen above, Cam said they were staying at the same hotel around the time they were both working on movies. Cam was working on the crime-drama Paid in Full, while DMX was starring alongside Jet Li in the action film Cradle 2 the Grave, or possibly Romeo Must Die.

“We both was staying in the same hotel at the same time in Connecticut,” he shared. “He had a dog, I don’t know if it was Boomer or not… He had a dog in the hotel with him and shit, and we kept bumping into each other and he’s like, ‘Yo, man, what you doing later?’”

He remembered telling DMX that he had to return to the set of Paid in Full, and he asked if he would be done by 7 p.m. that evening.

“I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll be back,’” he continued. “He said, ‘Oh Cool, 7:30 we going to the back of the hotel. Boomer gonna fight this raccoon.’ … I’m like, ‘How do you know where a raccoon going to be at at 7:30? And how do you set this match up with your dog and a raccoon, to fight a n***a at 7:30 to where all parties are going to be available to fight this raccoon?’”