Charlamagne Tha God Weighs in on Fat Joe N-Word Debate: 'He's Definitely a N***a'

Marc Lamont Hill maintained that Fat Joe is not Black despite his ties to hip-hop, while Joe responded that his father is Afro-Cuban.

The Breakfast Club host said white supremacists likely find it funny to watch Black and brown people argue over who can use the word, while admitting he wishes he could stop saying it himself.

Charlamagne Tha God called the debate over Fat Joe’s N-word use unproductive, saying, "I don’t know if Fat Joe is Black, but he’s definitely a n***a."

"I don’t wanna say the N-word. I wish I could stop saying it. I know better and don't do better," Charlamagne continued. "And I know there is nothing funnier to white supremacists than to see a bunch of Black and brown people arguing about who can use the word n***a." The following day, Charlamagne gave Donkey of the Day to those who continue having "unserious arguments" about the N-word. "I only use the term N-word when I’m talking about low vibrational people," he said.