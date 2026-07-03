Gracie Abrams

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Gracie Abrams attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Gracie Abrams Reveals How She Feels About the 'Nepo Baby' Label

For years, the singer's fame has been the subject of much online discourse.

Alex Gonzalez18 days ago
A vinyl record with a soft-focus album cover featuring a woman's face, partially obscured. The record is a light cream color.
Music

Gracie Abrams' "21" 7" Vinyl: How to Buy

The limited edition buttermilk vinyl features both the acoustic and album versions of the hit single.

Complex Staff191 days ago
Drake performing on stage with a microphone, wearing a white vest. Gracie Abrams playing guitar in a red dress and headscarf, smiling.
Music

Drake Credits Gracie Abrams With Helping Him No Longer 'Hate' His Birthmark: 'Now It's Art'

Drake previously shouted out the beat switch on Gracie's "I Knew It, I Know You."

Trace William Cowen346 days ago
Rapper Drake leaves the court following the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada/racie Abrams attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Drake Praises GOAT ‘Beat Switch’ on Gracie Abrams' "I Knew It, I Know You" Song

Drake is clearly a fan of Abrams' song "I Knew It, I Know You" from her second LP.

Jaelani Turner-Williams492 days ago
Kamala Harris on stage, arms raised, in front of a cheering crowd with "Freedom" sign and USA flags.
Life

All the Celebrities Backing Kamala Harris: Beyoncé, Eminem, LeBron, and More

Some of the biggest household names in American pop culture are stepping up for Kamala.

Trace William Cowen620 days ago
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(Left) Taylor Swift holds a red object in a kitchen. (Right) Taylor Swift in white dress and blazer walks with Phoebe Bridgers in a white top and beige jacket
Music

Taylor Swift Comes to Gracie Abrams' Rescue in Video Showing Her Extinguishing Fire: 'I Think We're Going to Die'

Abrams shared the clip on her Instagram to celebrate the arrival of her new album, 'The Secret of Us.'

Joe Price756 days ago

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