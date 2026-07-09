K-Pop Group RESCENE Burst Into Tears as "Love Attack" Hits No. 1 Nearly Two Years After Release

Rising K-pop group RESCENE burst into tears during a livestream after reaching the top of the charts with a two-year-old song. The girl group became emotional after their 2024 single "Love Attack" climbed to the top of Melon's Top 100 chart on Thursday (July 8) at 10 p.m. KST, per SBS News. The five members, Woni, Liv, Minami, May, and Zena, rushed to greet fans, who are called REMIND, after being awakened by the news.

"We didn't plan to greet you all wearing hats like this, but the news of hitting number one was so sudden," one member said, per a translation from Allkpop. "We were sleeping because we have a schedule soon, but we rushed over when we heard we got first place." “No matter how I think about it, this feels like a dream. It doesn't feel real," they added. "This is all thanks to REMIND. These are tears of happiness. Thank you so much for listening to our songs.” Originally released in August 2024 as the title track of RESCENE's first mini album, SCENEDROME, the song completed a rare Korean chart "reverse run" after debuting at No. 904 on Melon's daily chart before gradually climbing back into the Top 5 by late June 2026, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.