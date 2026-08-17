Anita Baker Teases ‘Forever’ More Than 20 Years After Last Album

Baker’s cryptic rollout fits her “Mysterious One” reputation and comes after years of tour drama, including a public fallout with Babyface, viral clashes with concertgoers over filming, and blunt online pushback against rumors about her career.

The lush, slow-burning teaser marks her first new material since 2004’s My Everything and 2005’s Christmas Fantasy, ending a two-decade drought of full-length releases from the singer behind “Sweet Love” and “Caught Up in the Rapture.”

Anita Baker teased her long-awaited return to R&B by posting a one-minute clip of new music titled “Forever” with the caption “Forever... is coming,” offering no release date or further details.

Anita Baker is done keeping fans waiting. The eight-time Grammy winner teased her return to R&B over the weekend with a one-minute clip of new music—and only three words of explanation. “Forever... is coming,” Baker wrote on X, pairing the preview with a close-up photo and musical-note emoji. No release date. No rollout. Just enough to put the Queen of R&B back in the conversation.

The teaser captures Baker in the lane she helped build: rich vocals, grown-up romance and a sleek, slow-burning arrangement. She did not say whether “Forever” is a standalone single, the first taste of an album, or something else entirely. The mystery is on-brand. Baker’s fiercely private persona once earned her the nickname “The Mysterious One,” and even her latest announcement—which was paired with a video clip teasing about a minute of new music—leaves fans to fill in most of the blanks.