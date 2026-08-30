Music

Tyrese Reveals He Wrote 'What Am I Gonna Do' for Brandy: 'I've Always Been Attracted to That Girl'

The R&B singer says their “puppy love” began as teens, revealing how a decades-long friendship inspired his emotional 2001 single.

Tyrese Finally Admits that 'What Am I Gonna Do' Was Written as a Love Song Dedicated to Brandy
Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images | Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Tyrese revealed that he wrote his 2001 single “What Am I Gonna Do” for Brandy, saying, “I’ve always been attracted to that girl.”
  • He said they had flirted since they were 12 or 13, when he sang at the same park as Brandy and Ray J, and described his feelings as “puppy love.”
  • Despite their decades-long friendship and persistent dating rumors, Tyrese and Brandy never publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

Tyrese has finally confirmed what apparently took him more than two decades to say out loud: “What Am I Gonna Do” was about Brandy.

During the 200th episode of The Kenny Burns Show, the R&B singer was looking back at his catalog when the conversation reached “What Am I Gonna Do,” the second single from his 2001 album 2000 Watts. Written by Tyrese alongside Scott Carter and Trevor Jobs, the song became a modest crossover hit, reaching No. 71 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 24 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

That's when Tyrese dropped a revelation he said he'd never publicly shared before. “I've never told anybody this publicly, but I'm going to do it now,” Tyrese told Burns. “I feel safe here.”

Then came the confession: “I wrote that song for Brandy.”

And no, he wasn't talking about a little friendly inspiration.

When Burns pressed him on whether Brandy Norwood had actually been a love interest, Tyrese didn't dodge it. “We've been flirting since we were 12, 13 years old,” he said, explaining that he, Brandy, and her younger brother Ray J used to sing at the same park as kids. “I've always been attracted to that girl.”

Tyrese said their connection followed them into their careers. He appeared on episodes of Moesha, Brandy's hit sitcom, and remembered people who knew them repeatedly wondering why the longtime friends never became a couple.

“I love her, man,” he said. “I loved her and I love her.”

The song itself wasn't exactly subtle about its intentions, either. During the interview, Tyrese revisited lyrics describing the woman at the center of the record as his best friend before singing the particularly revealing payoff: “One day Imma make you my wife, baby.”

Burns understandably wanted an explanation.

“What I'm saying to you is puppy love is real,” Tyrese replied.

Their shared history goes back well before either became an R&B star. Tyrese recalled, elsewhere in the conversation, that he even expected to land the male lead role in Brandy and Monica's “The Boy Is Mine” video because of their relationship. Mekhi Phifer ultimately got the role.

“I grew up with Brandy, so I really thought that was a layup,” Tyrese joked.

Despite years of rumors about their closeness, Tyrese and Brandy never publicly confirmed a relationship. Tyrese previously characterized their relationship as familial when dating speculation surfaced, while the two maintained a friendship stretching back to their teenage years.

Related Stories

Sy'rai Talks About Her New Album and How Her Mother Brandy Influenced Her
Music

Sy’rai Says Brandy Taught Her to ‘Know Your Worth’ as She Steps Out With ‘Cold War’

The 24-year-old singer is ready to tell her own story, revealing the advice Brandy gave her as she launches her debut EP, 'Cold War.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Tyrese Responds to 'Cult' Accusations About Color Me Badd's Kevin Thornton
Pop Culture

Tyrese Reacts to Color Me Badd Singer Kevin Thornton's Daughter's Explosive 'Cult' Claims

Tyrese shares Mikayla Thornton’s harrowing Soft White Underbelly story, putting new scrutiny on the ex–Color Me Badd singer turned Christian minister.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
Brandy Joins Forces with Daughter Sy'rai Smith for 'Christmas Everyday'
Pop Culture

Brandy Joins Forces With Daughter Sy’rai Smith for ‘Christmas Everyday’

The Lifetime holiday film will mark Sy'rai Smith's acting debut.

Bernadette Giacomazzo403 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureAngela Yee Reveals Engagement to Tameek Floyd
2
Pop CultureGracie Bon Says She Was Body Scanned for ‘GTA 6’ Despite Online Skepticism
3
Music50 Cent Mocks Rick Ross' Girlfriend With Caricature: 'Why Is Her Neck So Long?'
4
MusicTom Hardy Drops Collab Album With Czarface as Frankie Pulitzer Alter Ego
5
MusicPolo G Fires Back at Private Chef Who Called Him a ‘Cheap A**’ Over Alleged Tip Dispute
6
Pop CultureTom Holland Becomes Third-Highest-Grossing Actor of All Time as ‘Spider-Man’ Blows Past $2 Billion

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App