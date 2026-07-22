Drake’s Custom "NOCTA Manor" Silk Robe Revealed by Designer Domenico Formichetti

A custom silk robe crafted for Drake is making rounds online following the rapper’s latest NOCTA Manor retreat, held at a private estate in New Jersey, outside New York City. Designer Domenico Formichetti created the piece, sharing photos of the robe on social media with the caption: "CUSTOM NOCTA SILK ROBE FATTO A MANO A COMO PER IL RAGAZZO @champagnepapi" (Handmade custom NOCTA silk robe in Como for the boy @champagnepapi).

Formichetti also shared a look at the interior tag. The label reads "100% SETA COMASCA / FATTO A COMO, ITALIA"—100% Como Silk, made in Como, Italy, a region famous for luxury silk production.

The robe is part of the latest NOCTA Manor experience from Drake and Nike. While the original invite-only event debuted in 2025 outside London, this year’s gathering brought guests together in the tristate area, many of whom were in town for the World Cup final.

The design directly ties to the new retreat. A circular crest embroidered on the back reads "NOCTA MANOR MMXXVI," using the Roman numerals for 2026 to date the piece. Branded robes have become a core part of the Manor's signature look.

Formichetti is the Milan-based founder of PDF Channel, a label he launched in 2023 that mixes oversized silhouettes, painted denim, chunky footwear, and hip-hop styling with a Made-in-Italy focus. His motto: "If it already exists, it's not necessary." Before launching his own line, Formichetti styled and collaborated with artists including Tyga and Sfera Ebbasta.