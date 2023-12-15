50 Cent Continues Mocking Diddy Over Assault Allegations: 'Every Day There Is Something New'

50 Cent’s Diddy mockery campaign continues in response to the latest allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder.

This week, the Los Angeles Times published a piece on Diddy, who’s been accused of sexual assault in multiple lawsuits in recent months. In the piece, Diddy is further accused of “hitting and punching” a woman at the Bad Boy offices in 1994.

In recent IG updates, 50 referenced the Times piece, as well as speculation surrounding Diddy's Recording Academy relationship.

"Every day there is something new," 50 said in the caption of one post. In another, he used Diddy's "Brother Love" moniker.

"WTF was you doing over there Brother Love?" he asked.