50 Cent Continues Mocking Diddy Over Assault Allegations: 'Every Day There Is Something New'

50 Cent’s Diddy mockery campaign continues in response to the latest allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder.
This week, the Los Angeles Times published a piece on Diddy, who’s been accused of sexual assault in multiple lawsuits in recent months. In the piece, Diddy is further accused of “hitting and punching” a woman at the Bad Boy offices in 1994.
In recent IG updates, 50 referenced the Times piece, as well as speculation surrounding Diddy's Recording Academy relationship.
"Every day there is something new," 50 said in the caption of one post. In another, he used Diddy's "Brother Love" moniker.
"WTF was you doing over there Brother Love?" he asked.
The latest from 50, whose thoughts on Diddy are frequent and well-documented, also comes after the Love Album artist was revealed to be among those named in a lawsuit alleging the trafficking and raping of a 17-year-old. Following that suit, Diddy issued a new statement on the "sickening allegations" against him.
“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” Diddy, who was previously reported to have settled a separate lawsuit from Cassie, said last week. “I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”
Throughout the ongoing news coverage, both of the lawsuits and of recent 2Pac murder case developments, 50 has steadily taunted Diddy, including by way of teasing a forthcoming documentary focused on the allegations. Per 50, proceeds from the doc, produced under his G-Unit Film & Television banner, will go toward assault victims.
Meanwhile, 50's production company recently commemorated their expansion with a new facility in Louisiana. Among the projects the company is eyeing next is a series focused on the arrest of El Chapo.