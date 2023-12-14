Diddy Hulu Reality Show About Family Canceled Following Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Diddy's partnership with Hulu is no more.

Following the Bad Boy Records founder being hit with multiple sexual assault lawsuits, the streaming platform has decided to sever ties with Diddy, born Sean John Combs. According to Variety, a reality show titled Diddy + 7 was being developed, showing the artist and business mogul's relationship with his seven children. A spokesperson for Disney also told NBC News that the “show was in the nascent stages and is not currently in production.”

Diddy's biological children are Justin Dior Combs, 29, Christian "King" Combs, 25, Chance Combs, 17, twins Jessie James and D'Lila Star Combs, and 1-year-old Love Sean Combs. Diddy was also co-caretaker of Quincy Brown, 32, with his now-deceased former girlfriend Kim Porter, although Brown's biological father is R&B singer-songwriter Al B. Sure.

Diddy's recent windfall began when his former Bad Boy artist and ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura sued him on Nov. 16, alleging that he raped and abused her over the course of their 10-year relationship. The lawsuit was settled one day later, but Diddy denied any wrongdoing through his lawyer.

The following week, a former Syracuse University student, Joi Dickerson-Neal, accused Diddy of drugging and raping her while on a date in 1991. Dickerson-Neal claimed that over three decades after the alleged incident, she has “severe depression and suicide ideation," but Diddy denied the allegations, calling it "purely a money grab."

A third lawsuit came from a Jane Doe, who claimed that Diddy and R&B singer Aaron Hall took turns raping her at Hall's apartment sometime between 1990 and 1991. Last week, a fourth woman came forward, claiming that when she was 17 years old, Diddy, former Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre, and a third person gang-raped her in 2003.

In a statement last Wednesday, Diddy declared "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH." “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he wrote. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”