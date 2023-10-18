2Pac's Brother Says He Was 'Considering' Signing to Bad Boy Records Before Joining Death Row

Tupac Shakur was pretty close to signing with Diddy and Bad Boy Records instead of Death Row Records, according to his brother Mopreme Shakur.

In the latest snippet from his conversation with The Art of Dialogue, Mopreme revealed his brother contemplated signing with Diddy prior to joining Death Row upon his release from prison in 1995. According to Mopreme, this was before all the drama between 'Pac and his former friend, the Notorious B.I.G., broke out, causing the East Coast-West Coast rivalry.

"We were cool with them at one point," Mopreme said. "There was a point where 'Pac was considering going to Bad Boy before his relationship with Death Row because he wanted to be on a Black label. He wanted to be with his people. He wanted to be with the brothers. He supported Black business."

He continued, "There was a period where we were all cool. Over time, things happened, and 'Pac started seeing things. Biggie was on Puffy's label, so with them two, it was Puffy calling the shots. There was some legitimate problems there."