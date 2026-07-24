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50 Cent in a black tuxedo, and Jussie Smollett in a dark suit with sunglasses.
Pop Culture

50 Cent Reacts to Jussie Smollett's Harlem Pride Performance: 'LOL'

50 Cent used clips of the performance to reignite the 'Empire' vs. 'Power' debate.

Joe Price28 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Joseph Sikora (L) and Michael Rainey Jr. attend the Ghost Season 2 Premiere on November 17, 2021 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr. to Reprise Their Roles in ‘Power’ Spinoff 'Legacy'

Both actors have returned as their respective characters in other Power installments,

Jaelani Turner-Williams53 days ago
Mary J. Blige and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson at the season 4 premiere of "Power Book II: Ghost" held at The Hammerstein Ballroom on June 6, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Mary J. Blige Calls 50 Cent a 'Beautiful Person' Until You Get On 'Wrong Side'

Blige starred on 'Power Book II: Ghost,' which Fif executive produced.

Jaelani Turner-Williams132 days ago
(L-R) 50 Cent, T.I. and Tiny Harris.
Music

50 Cent Takes Shots at T.I. and Tiny on New 'Power: Origins' Theme Song

"They are gonna learn to leave me alone," the G-Unit head honcho said of the new track.

Joe Price143 days ago
Actors, Michael Rainey Jr. and Paige Hurd attend the game between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on February 8, 2022.
Pop Culture

'Power' Star Claims Paige Hurd Got Offended If Her Co-Stars Didn't Get 'Excited' During Love Scenes

Michael Rainey Jr. said that Hurd told her that she would "feel like sh*t" if her co-star didn't seem into the scene.

Joe Price146 days ago
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Isaac Keys Talks Chadwick Boseman Memories and Going from the NFL to 'Power'
Sports

Isaac Keys Reflects on His NFL Exit and Losing ‘Draft Day’ to Chadwick Boseman

From undrafted to ‘Power,’ Isaac Keys details the NFL setback, the ‘Draft Day’ role he lost to Chadwick Boseman, and the grind that changed everything.

Bernadette Giacomazzo146 days ago
(R-L) 50 Cent and Mekai Curtis (as Kanan).
Pop Culture

50 Cent Shares 'Raising Kanan' Final Season Trailer, Tells Fans to 'Feel the Heat'

'Power Book III' is coming to a close, and Fif wants everyone to know the show plans on going out with a bang.

Will Lavin150 days ago
King Harris with dreadlocks and a white top, T.I. in a purple hoodie holding a microphone, under purple lighting.
Music

T.I. Reacts to Son King Comparing Their Relationship to Ghost and Tariq From 'Power'

The Atlanta rapper reflected on fatherhood, influence, and how lessons are “caught more than taught.”

Mark Elibert216 days ago
Naturi Naughton Feels Like 'Superwoman' After She Lost 30 lbs. in 9 Months
Pop Culture

Naturi Naughton Says She Feels Like ‘Superwoman’ After Losing 30 Pounds in 9 Months

The 'Power' actress says she lost the weight by 'eating and working out differently.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo251 days ago
'Power Origins' Adds Ghost & Tommy Actors to the All-Star Lineup
Pop Culture

'Power: Origins' Adds Ghost and Tommy Actors to the All-Star Lineup

Spence Moore II and Charlie Mann will play Ghost and Tommy, respectively.

Bernadette Giacomazzo315 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Alix Lapri attends the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ
Pop Culture

'Power' Actress Alix Lapri Arrested on Cruelty to Children and Disorderly Conduct Charges

Lapri was arrested in Georgia earlier this month and released shortly after.

Trace William Cowen335 days ago
Mekai Curtis visits SiriusXM Studios on March 04, 2025 in New York City
Pop Culture

'Power: Origins' Prequel Starring MeKai Curtis Gets Series Order From Starz

The upcoming prequel marks the fifth installment in the 'Power' franchise.

Alex Gonzalez369 days ago
50 Cent
Pop Culture

50 Cent Teases New Chinatown NYC 'Power' Series: 'This Is Gonna Be a Big One'

After ending in 2020, 'Power' saw four spinoff shows.

tara mahadevan451 days ago
50 Cent and Omari Hardwick at the "Nobody's Fool" premiere, both in suits, posing together with a promotional background.
Pop Culture

50 Cent Confirms He’s No Longer on Good Terms With Omari Hardwick: 'I Think He Overvalues Himself'

The actor has been very vocal about his time in the Power Universe.

Mark Elibert636 days ago
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august performs
Music

August Alsina on 'Diabolical' Aspects of Music Industry: ‘There Is No HR to Report This Kind of Behavior to’

Several years back, Alsina strongly pointed to an imminent retirement. In 2023, he released his most recent album, titled 'Myself.'

Trace William Cowen672 days ago
A Chick-Fil-A Restaurant in Maplewood, Minnesota.
Pop Culture

Chick-fil-A Is Launching a Family-Friendly Streaming Service

No word on whether the service will be available on Sundays.

Joe Price705 days ago
50 Cent smiling at a podium
Pop Culture

50 Cent Reacts to Winning $1 Billion 'Power' Lawsuit

50 had some jokes to make after winning a billion dollar lawsuit over his popular 'Power' series from former drug kingpin Cory "Ghost" Holland Sr.

Trey Alston722 days ago

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