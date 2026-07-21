The San Diego Padres sit squarely in the middle of a trade deadline dilemma, and the ongoing rumors surrounding Mason Miller have become one of the primary storylines of the summer. After general manager A.J. Preller shocked the baseball world last year by trading top prospect Leo De Vries to acquire the electric closer from the Athletics, the Padres are reportedly weighing a surprising move.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, rival executives believe San Diego could opt to buy and sell simultaneously ahead of the deadline. With Miller boasting a stunning 0.89 ERA and 25 saves across 39.2 innings, and remaining under contract through 2029, a blockbuster move involving the right-hander could completely alter the postseason landscape.

The New York Yankees' Desperation

The New York Yankees have been vocal about wanting to aggressively strengthen the back end of their bullpen. As highlighted by Lou Landers of The Big Lead, acquiring Miller would immediately bolster the team’s relief corps while pushing current closer David Bednar to a set-up role. Crucially, the Yankees have a number of big-name prospects, giving them the potential to put together an offer that could meet San Diego's asking price. With World Series expectations hanging over the franchise every season, acquiring a highly controllable reliever like Miller makes plenty of sense for a front office desperately trying to lock down late innings in October.

Philadelphia Phillies' Arms Race

Along with the Yankees, talks surrounding Miller could involve the Philadelphia Phillies heavily. Philadelphia’s need for bullpen help became even greater after Brad Keller was lost for the remainder of the season. Dave Dombrowski hasn’t shied away from making big moves, and the Phillies have already been a name to monitor in regard to potential moves to acquire relief pitching. Adding Miller to their bullpen could set the team up nicely for postseason play. The lone issue could be whether Philly has the prospects capable of making a deal for Miller, so that’ll be a situation to monitor.

The Ultimate A.J. Preller Lever

Ultimately, everything involving Miller’s future remains in San Diego's hands. As Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune recently reported, the Padres are open to not only moving Miller, but also starter Michael King and reliever Adrian Morejon.