Travis Kelce Says He Doesn’t How He Got Taylor Swift to Date Him: ‘She Wasn’t Into Sports’

Travis Kelce still doesn’t know how he won over Taylor Swift.

Ever since the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end went public with his relationship with the pop singer, also 34, it became apparent that he gained some fans on the field on the New Heights podcast that he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

On a new episode of the podcast with guest Lil Dicky, the rapper asked the brothers how they were adjusting to the heightened attention they get because of Travis’ high-profile relationship with Swift.

“It’s fun, man. I’m having a blast in life, baby. Just flying high, enjoying it all, bringing new lives into the football world,” said Travis at the 1:17:08 mark. “Bringing the football world up to new things as well.”

From there, Lil Dicky made a surprising comparison to Travis and Taylor’s relationship to a high school experience.

“My take on it? Not that you want to spend time talking about it for the 5,000th time but I just think there’s something that makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school,” said Dicky. “Your most popular popstar [and] beloved musician somehow met your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love, and it’s just real.”