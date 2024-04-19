Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dominated headlines over the last few months.
Now, less than a year into their relationship, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has found himself on Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. The song “So High School” appears to be about their relationship—and here, the singer leans into the narrative about her and Kelce being the ultimate high school power couple.
But one line in particular has people on the internet stumped—particularly the video game reference. During the bridge, Swift sings, “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle/Brand new, full throttle/Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto.”
It’s the second song on The Tortured Poets Department dedicated to Travis, after the love song “The Alchemy." Taylor and Kelce were first romantically linked in mid-September 2023, with his brother Jason confirming their relationship days later. Swift then started regularly attending games, including Super Bowl LVIII, which the Chiefs won.
See some of the best Twitter reactions to the Grand Theft Auto line below.
“I Hate It Here” from Swift’s new album also received scrutiny on Friday, with people joking about her reference to living in the 1830s but without the racism. Additional songs that were dissected include "thanK you aIMee"—for its nod to Kim Kardashian—and “The Black Dog,” for citing the underrated Pennsylvania pop-punk band the Starting Line.