Taylor Swift’s ‘Touch Me While Your Bros Play Grand Theft Auto’ Lyric Has Listeners Stumped

The singer released her 31-song new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' on Friday.

Apr 19, 2024
Taylor Swift performing with guitar, wearing a sleeveless dress, against a purple backdrop
Ashok Kumar / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift performing with guitar, wearing a sleeveless dress, against a purple backdrop
Ashok Kumar / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dominated headlines over the last few months.

Now, less than a year into their relationship, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has found himself on Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. The song “So High School” appears to be about their relationship—and here, the singer leans into the narrative about her and Kelce being the ultimate high school power couple.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

But one line in particular has people on the internet stumped—particularly the video game reference. During the bridge, Swift sings, “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle/Brand new, full throttle/Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto.” 

It’s the second song on The Tortured Poets Department dedicated to Travis, after the love song “The Alchemy." Taylor and Kelce were first romantically linked in mid-September 2023, with his brother Jason confirming their relationship days later. Swift then started regularly attending games, including Super Bowl LVIII, which the Chiefs won.

See some of the best Twitter reactions to the Grand Theft Auto line below.

pic.twitter.com/9wvF1Q9nAj

— bfa agonistes (@superloafcat) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @superloafcat

The stifling writer's block Taylor is clearly dealing with whenever she tries to write about Travis Kelce is so fucking funny. pic.twitter.com/yqrBaFdCdC

— Luke Winkie (@luke_winkie) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @luke_winkie

Huge day for people that like music that fucking sucks pic.twitter.com/ond6OEqw0K

— Kyle (@godvfwine) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @godvfwine

when she tries to touch me while the bros play grand theft auto pic.twitter.com/UNbcjJ2WWF

— kate bush's husband (@airbagged) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @airbagged

ok. so did family guy https://t.co/B4Vf48DCZa pic.twitter.com/hHM4ayjVFH

— Revo (@VivaDaRevo) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @VivaDaRevo

Taylor Swift: Touch me while your bros play grand theft auto

Me, her boyfriend, chuckling: Taylor, Taylor, Taylor…don’t you know it’s about Fortnite now? Sorry sweetie, the boys come before you do 😉

Post Malone, chiming in: 🎶 this homo gotta have an aiMMMbot 🎶

— pavlo (@LaughterHaver) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @LaughterHaver

taylor swift pushing 50 and balding talking bout touch me while your bros play grand theft auto pic.twitter.com/aTLpBGsPJZ

— august (@dawgist) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @dawgist

“I Hate It Here” from Swift’s new album also received scrutiny on Friday, with people joking about her reference to living in the 1830s but without the racism. Additional songs that were dissected include "thanK you aIMee"—for its nod to Kim Kardashian—and “The Black Dog,” for citing the underrated Pennsylvania pop-punk band the Starting Line.

Taylor SwiftTravis KelceAlbumsRelationshipsGTALyricsVideo GamesGrand Theft Auto

Latest in Music