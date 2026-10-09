Music

Top Dawg Entertainment Wins Appeal Against Doxxing Claims by Sexual Assault Accusers

A California appeals court ruled that the label was legally protected when it named its accusers.

Brandon "Big B" Tiffith and Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater.
(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Top Dawg Entertainment has scored a legal victory after a California appeals court ruled that two women who accused the record label's executives of sexual misconduct cannot pursue claims that the company unlawfully revealed their identities.

According to court documents obtained by Complex, California's Second District Court of Appeal overturned a lower court's decision Thursday, Oct. 8, ordering the dismissal of a doxxing claim brought by Linda Luna and Ayah Altayri.

The women initially filed their lawsuit in December 2024 under the pseudonyms Jane Doe and Jane Roe, accusing Top Dawg executives Brandon Tiffith and Anthony Tiffith Jr., along with employee David Harrell, of sexual misconduct.

Luna alleged Brandon sexually battered her and Anthony sexually harassed her while she worked with the label between 2019 and 2024. Altayri accused Harrell of sexually assaulting and harassing her while she lived in a company-owned residence.

The dispute over their identities began in February 2025 when Top Dawg publicly denied the allegations and identified both women by name in a statement.

“This is a clear example of a shakedown lawsuit by Linda Luna and Ayah Altayri who made a demand of $48 million through their attorneys on fabricated claims,” the label said at the time.

The women subsequently accused Top Dawg of violating California's Doxxing Victims Recourse Act, arguing that publicly revealing their identities exposed them to potential harm.

A Los Angeles judge initially allowed the claim to move forward, but the appeals court determined the women had never formally requested permission to remain anonymous before the label issued its statement.

“We are, of course, sensitive to the nature of Plaintiffs' allegations, and they may have had a strong argument to remain anonymous,” the court wrote. “But it was incumbent on Plaintiffs to present their request to the trial court as soon as possible.”

The judges also concluded that Top Dawg's statement was protected under California's fair report privilege, which protects accurate reporting about judicial proceedings.

“Here, Plaintiffs never filed such a motion, and TDE violated no court order or rule when it disclosed Plaintiffs' names,” the ruling stated.

The court directed the lower court to strike the doxxing claim, while leaving the women's underlying sexual misconduct lawsuit intact.

Top Dawg, which has helped launch the careers of Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Doechii, has denied the misconduct allegations.

The ruling does not determine whether those allegations are true, and the broader lawsuit remains unresolved.

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