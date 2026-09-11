N.O.R.E. Calls Carmen Bryan's Sexual Assault Allegations 'Entirely False'

In a post shared on his Instagram Stories, N.O.R.E., real name Victor James Santiago Jr., denied the sexual assault allegations leveled against him in a lawsuit filed by Carmen Bryan, an entrepreneur who has a child with Nas.

“The allegations by Ms. Bryan about invented interaction with Mr. Santiago from nearly three decades ago are entirely false,” reads the statement, which is attributed to N.O.R.E’s lawyer, Leonard F. Lesser. “It should be noted that Ms. Bryan has a long history of making salacious and contested claims about public figures. This includes a 2006 ‘tell-all’ book where she provided excruciating detail about her personal vendettas and sexual encounters with celebrities.”

The statement noted that her 2018 “tell-all” book, Life After Child Support: When the Checks Stop Coming, made no mention of N.O.R.E. or the allegations. “We will defend Mr. Santiago from this legally groundless lawsuit and look forward to exposing Ms. Bryan’s fabrications in court as we clear Mr. Santiago’s good name,” the statement concludes.