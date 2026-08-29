California Court Upholds $7.1 Million Judgment Against The Game in Sexual Assault Case

A California appeals court has upheld a multimillion-dollar judgment against The Game stemming from a sexual battery lawsuit filed more than a decade ago.
The court issued its decision Thursday (Aug. 27), leaving intact a $7.1 million judgment awarded to Priscilla Rainey and rejecting procedural arguments raised by the rapper.
The latest appeal focused largely on how the rapper was notified of proceedings in the case. He argued the judgment should be tossed because Rainey "did not mail the court's order for publication to his known address" and alleged there were additional problems with the summons.
The appellate court disagreed, finding the summons substantially complied with California law and determining Rainey wasn't legally required to mail him the publication order.
The lengthy legal battle began in August 2015, when Rainey sued Taylor for sexual battery over an alleged incident that May during production of his VH1 reality dating series She's Got Game. Rainey alleged Taylor sexually assaulted her during an off-camera outing at a sports bar outside Chicago. A jury ultimately found him liable.
The Game, born Jayceon Taylor, did not attend the November 2016 trial, reportedly citing a dental emergency. According to court records, attempts had also been made dozens of times to personally serve him before alternative service was authorized.
The jury awarded Rainey $1.13 million in compensatory damages and $6 million in punitive damages, with a California court later confirming the judgment at $7,130,100 in 2018.
He previously challenged the verdict in federal court, but the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld it in 2019. Circuit Judge Diane Sykes criticized his handling of the litigation, writing that Taylor "did not take the litigation seriously" and had "evaded process, trolled Rainey on social media, dodged a settlement conference, and did not bother to show up at trial."
Rainey has spent years trying to collect the judgment. Her efforts have included gaining control of Taylor's Prolific Records label and collecting royalties from his 2019 album Born to Rap. In 2021, she filed another lawsuit alleging that approximately $6.8 million remained unpaid.
The collection battle later extended to The Game’s Calabasas mansion. In May 2025, a Los Angeles County Superior Court ordered the property sold after Rainey's attorneys alleged the rapper had attempted to place the home beyond their reach by transferring its deed to his manager, Wack 100.