California Court Upholds $7.1 Million Judgment Against The Game in Sexual Assault Case

A California appeals court has upheld a multimillion-dollar judgment against The Game stemming from a sexual battery lawsuit filed more than a decade ago.

The court issued its decision Thursday (Aug. 27), leaving intact a $7.1 million judgment awarded to Priscilla Rainey and rejecting procedural arguments raised by the rapper.

The latest appeal focused largely on how the rapper was notified of proceedings in the case. He argued the judgment should be tossed because Rainey "did not mail the court's order for publication to his known address" and alleged there were additional problems with the summons.

The appellate court disagreed, finding the summons substantially complied with California law and determining Rainey wasn't legally required to mail him the publication order.

The lengthy legal battle began in August 2015, when Rainey sued Taylor for sexual battery over an alleged incident that May during production of his VH1 reality dating series She's Got Game. Rainey alleged Taylor sexually assaulted her during an off-camera outing at a sports bar outside Chicago. A jury ultimately found him liable.