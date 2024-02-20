Tyler, the Creator Asks for Help Linking With Janet Jackson: 'I’m Looking for Her'

It's unclear why, exactly, Tyler is hoping to be linked with Janet. However, fans were quick to imagine the possibilities, namely that Tyler could be angling to have her featured on a new album. For now, no such thing has been confirmed, although it's not difficult to imagine a Tyler and Janet collab becoming an instant favorite among both artists' respective discographies.

Worth pointing out here, of course, is that Tyler's Flower Boy track "Sometimes..." contains an interpolation of Janet's 1997 The Velvet Rope single "Got ’Til It’s Gone."