Tyler, the Creator Asks for Help Linking With Janet Jackson: 'I’m Looking for Her'

Tyler, the Creator says he’s “looking for” Janet Jackson.
In fact, the 2024 Coachella headliner has enlisted fans’ assistance in tracking down the Unbreakable artist.
“[C]an someone let [Janet Jackson] know im looking for her,” Tyler wrote in a recent Instagram Stories update.
It's unclear why, exactly, Tyler is hoping to be linked with Janet. However, fans were quick to imagine the possibilities, namely that Tyler could be angling to have her featured on a new album. For now, no such thing has been confirmed, although it's not difficult to imagine a Tyler and Janet collab becoming an instant favorite among both artists' respective discographies.
Worth pointing out here, of course, is that Tyler's Flower Boy track "Sometimes..." contains an interpolation of Janet's 1997 The Velvet Rope single "Got ’Til It’s Gone."
Next for Tyler is the aforementioned 2024 edition of Coachella. Also headlining the two-weekend festival in Indio are Lana Del Rey and Doja Cat, while a reunited No Doubt is also billed in big font on the official flyer. Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice, Blur, Lil Yachty, Bleachers, Destroy Lonely, J Balvin, and more are also set to perform.
Janet has a slew of tour dates slated for the rest of the year, including (but not limited to) Lovers & Friends in Las Vegas and a three-night stint at the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu.