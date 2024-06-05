Kim Kardashian Rocks Janet Jackson’s Iconic “If” Outfit While Seeing Her in Concert

No need for replicas, Kim Kardashian wore a piece originally worn by Janet Jackson for one of her iconic music videos.
On Tuesday, the 43-year-old Kardashian went to see Jackson, 58, perform at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California for the singer’s Together Again World Tour.
As seen on her Instagram Stories, Kim wore the exact same outfit from Jackson’s 1993 music video for “If,” which consists of a black button-up crop top decorated with zigzagging white streamers that create a column across the chest, as described by Harper’s Bazaar. The black trousers are laced on the front, feature flaring along the bottom, and fringe on the sides.
The SKIMS founder won the outfit in 2021 for a whopping $25,000 from Julien’s Auctions.
Kim shared several photos of herself wearing the outfit before and during the concert along with a throwback to the day the iconic singer gave her a shout out on IG.
“For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this outfit on @juliens_auctions,” Kim wrote at the time.
“Thank u so much @kimkardashian ! 💖💖 I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me 😘😘😘,” Janet wrote back.
Janet Jackson’s Together Again Tour began last April and is currently in its second U.S. leg. The North American tour will visit Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Atlanta before wrapping up in Phoenix on July 30. Jackson will then tour Europe through October.