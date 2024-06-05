Kim Kardashian Rocks Janet Jackson’s Iconic “If” Outfit While Seeing Her in Concert

The SKIMS founder won the outfit at an auction for a whopping $25,000.

Jun 05, 2024
Kim Kardashian in casual attire with a white top and gray pants. Janet Jackson in a stylish brown leather outfit with her hair pulled back
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Kim Kardashian in casual attire with a white top and gray pants. Janet Jackson in a stylish brown leather outfit with her hair pulled back
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

No need for replicas, Kim Kardashian wore a piece originally worn by Janet Jackson for one of her iconic music videos.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old Kardashian went to see Jackson, 58, perform at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California for the singer’s Together Again World Tour.

Kim Kardashian shares two Instagram Stories showing her toned midriff. She wears a black crop top and matching pants. Music by Janet Jackson is playing

As seen on her Instagram Stories, Kim wore the exact same outfit from Jackson’s 1993 music video for “If,” which consists of a black button-up crop top decorated with zigzagging white streamers that create a column across the chest, as described by Harper’s Bazaar. The black trousers are laced on the front, feature flaring along the bottom, and fringe on the sides.

SOLD for $25,000! A custom-made top with a pair of black pants, both worn by Janet Jackson in her 1993 award-winning "If" music video. Sold in our "Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson" auction at https://t.co/TiME89uOXn! w/ @JanetJackson pic.twitter.com/OnBlFXOXC3

— Julien's Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) May 14, 2021
Twitter: @JuliensAuctions

The SKIMS founder won the outfit in 2021 for a whopping $25,000 from Julien’s Auctions.

Kim shared several photos of herself wearing the outfit before and during the concert along with a throwback to the day the iconic singer gave her a shout out on IG.

Left: Janet Jackson performs on stage in a sparkly outfit. Right: Kim Kardashian and Allison Statter take a selfie at the concert
Kim Kardashian shares an Instagram story of Janet Jackson performing in a revealing black top outfit, expressing her admiration for Jackson with a thank-you message

“For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this outfit on @juliens_auctions,” Kim wrote at the time. 

“Thank u so much @kimkardashian ! 💖💖 I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me 😘😘😘,” Janet wrote back.

Janet Jackson’s Together Again Tour began last April and is currently in its second U.S. leg. The North American tour will visit Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Atlanta before wrapping up in Phoenix on July 30. Jackson will then tour Europe through October.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
Kim KardashianJanet JacksonMusic VideoMusic VideosOutfitAuction

Latest in Pop Culture