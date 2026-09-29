Music

Timbaland Opens Up About OxyContin Addiction: 'I Was Killing Myself Slowly'

The producer says his wife once witnessed him stop breathing in his sleep during his addiction.

Timbaland in a black and white jacket, black cap, and sunglasses poses on a green carpet at an event.
(Photo by Nykieria Chaney/FilmMagic)

Timbaland has revealed just how dangerous his addiction to OxyContin became.

During a recent interview with B High ATL, the legendary producer reflected on dealing with drug addiction, divorce, and other personal struggles while discussing his late friend Chris Cornell.

"I ain't never think about suicide, but then I said, you know what? I was committing suicide every day," Timbaland said. "I didn't say it, but I was doing it."

He recalled his then-wife witnessing him stop breathing in his sleep and added, "When you go there and go to them pills, you killing yourself. I was killing myself slowly or fastly, I don't know. But God had his hands on me."

Timbaland has previously spoken publicly about his years-long battle with prescription painkillers, including OxyContin, and a near-fatal episode in which he woke up struggling to breathe.

He eventually stopped using the pills, saying his children and desire to change his life helped motivate his recovery.

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