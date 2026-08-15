Travis Barker Says He 'Never Wanted to Touch a Drug Again' After Fatal Plane Crash

Reflecting on the traumatic incident while promoting his new documentary, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, the Blink-182 drummer told Associated Press he predicted to a manager when he was 19 years old that he would die in a plane crash.

The horrific 2008 incident claimed the lives of four, while Barker and late musician Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein escaped with severe burns. The rocker would not fly again for 13 years until his now-wife, Kourtney Kardashian , convinced him to try again.

"I have no clue where that even comes from except for flying when I was a kid and I was with my mom and I saw her terrified," Barker recounted around the 11-minute mark of the video above. "I don't know if that really had an effect on me or what it was, but my drug use started from first being able to get on planes because they scared me so much. Then to not only being afraid of flying, but I had to leave my children for long periods of time to go on tour."

Barker said that the drug abuse began while being on the road for long periods of time and that the habit "turned into addiction."

"Instead of ever going to rehab or quitting, I got into a plane accident where I nearly lost everything and I was in a burn center for six months on morphine and I had 30 surgeries," he continued. "70 percent of my body was burnt and I never wanted to touch a drug again in my life. So, I don't know if that didn't happen to me if I would still be using drugs in some way, shape, or form, but that was my wakeup call. That was my rehab."

Barker said that while he and DJ AM sought support groups, they were only able to find those enduring loss, not plane crash victims. AM later died from a drug overdose in August 2009. Barker said he was the "best person" he could confide in.