The Alchemist Responds to Kid Cudi's Request for Joint Album, Says a Collab Is 'Long Overdue'

The Alchemist has responded to Kid Cudi's request to do a joint album together, and it seems both sides are open to the idea.
On Friday, Cudi chimed into a tweet from a fan who felt the rapper sounds amazing when he's spitting rhymes over boom-bap beats. The Cleveland native seemingly agreed and asked how he could get in contact with Alchemist. The legendary producer is no stranger to crafting a great boom-bap production, and Cudder is making it clear he and Alchemist need to link up.
"Wheres @Alchemist when u need him man!!!," Cudi tweeted. "Lets do a album FUCK."
Fortunately for Cudi, Alc is willing to collaborate on an album, as he sent a tweet to the rapper, expressing his intention to obtain Cudi's number and contact him outside of social media.
"@KiDCuDi long overdue! They dont know we go back! im getting your # from Goldwatch asap," Alchemist wrote.
This won't be the first time Cudi and Alc worked on material together. The two joined forces on the song "Therapy" off the producer's Cookbook EP that was released in 2008. While he's getting ready to possibly work with Alchemist, Cudi is also preparing to take the stage at ComplexCon 2023.
Kid Cudi is leading the way for a set of artists taking the stage at the two-day festival that includes Lyrical Lemonade, Zack Bia, Kerwin Frost, Luh Tyler, Kalan.FrFr, and more. CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET has been enlisted to serve as artistic director of the 2023 version of the event, a role which sees them designing the "aesthetic experience" while also contributing exclusive merch and highlighting select rising brands.