The Alchemist Responds to Kid Cudi's Request for Joint Album, Says a Collab Is 'Long Overdue'

The Alchemist has responded to Kid Cudi's request to do a joint album together, and it seems both sides are open to the idea.

On Friday, Cudi chimed into a tweet from a fan who felt the rapper sounds amazing when he's spitting rhymes over boom-bap beats. The Cleveland native seemingly agreed and asked how he could get in contact with Alchemist. The legendary producer is no stranger to crafting a great boom-bap production, and Cudder is making it clear he and Alchemist need to link up.

"Wheres @Alchemist when u need him man!!!," Cudi tweeted. "Lets do a album FUCK."