Kid Cudi Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza, Says It 'Doesn't Feel Right' to Release New Music and ‘Remain Silent’

A day after thousands of people came together in Washington D.C. for one of the biggest pro-Palestinian protests since the current Israel-Hamas conflict began, Kid Cudi has spoken out in support of Palestinians.

On Sunday, the Cleveland native took to Instagram to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has been under attack by Israeli forces for nearly a month.

"I can't watch what's happening in the world and remain silent," wrote Cudi, at the beginning of his lengthy post. "I can't imagine the pain people are feeling. Seeing their entire neighborhoods bombed, losing generations of family members, parents crying over their children's lifeless bodies, communities turning into mass graves, people digging through rubble of their homes in hopes of finding remains of their loved ones."

Cudi continued by saying "it doesn't feel right" to release new music amidst the conflict, before admitting that he's aware "some people are gonna disagree" with his position.