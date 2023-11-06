Kid Cudi Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza, Says It 'Doesn't Feel Right' to Release New Music and ‘Remain Silent’

A day after thousands of people came together in Washington D.C. for one of the biggest pro-Palestinian protests since the current Israel-Hamas conflict began, Kid Cudi has spoken out in support of Palestinians.
On Sunday, the Cleveland native took to Instagram to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has been under attack by Israeli forces for nearly a month.
"I can't watch what's happening in the world and remain silent," wrote Cudi, at the beginning of his lengthy post. "I can't imagine the pain people are feeling. Seeing their entire neighborhoods bombed, losing generations of family members, parents crying over their children's lifeless bodies, communities turning into mass graves, people digging through rubble of their homes in hopes of finding remains of their loved ones."
Cudi continued by saying "it doesn't feel right" to release new music amidst the conflict, before admitting that he's aware "some people are gonna disagree" with his position.
Cudi also made sure to acknowledge the attack on Israel, and the hostages that are currently being held by Hamas in Gaza.
"I recognize that there's more to the story than what's happened over these past few weeks. And it goes without saying, I love my Jewish brothers and sisters and condemn any violence towards them," he added. "Your losses are unimaginable and you are all in my prayers. My prayers also go out to the hostages and their families, may they be returned safely."
Cudi concluded by saying he stands "with the people of Palestine as they demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza." He added, "My heart goes out to all my brothers and sisters of all faiths and backgrounds who are suffering. Free Palestine!!"
Cudi's revelation that "it doesn't feel right" to release new music means that his upcoming album Insano will likely be pushed back even further. Earlier this year, Cudi announced that the album would be pushed to January of next year.
Later this month, Cudi will take the stage at the 2023 edition of ComplexCon, which returns to Long Beach for a two-day run starting Nov. 18.