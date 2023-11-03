Kid Cudi, Pharrell, and Travis Scott Unite for New Track “At the Party”

Kid Cudi, Pharrell, and Travis Scott use nightlife’s edge as a soundscape on their new collab track “At the Party.”

We open with what is arguably the most immediate Pharrell hook in recent memory before moving into a first verse from Cudi, who tucks in a mention of his Members of the Rage fashion line and a tribute to Virgil Abloh.

"Bleed 'til I seen, I can achieve what I dream

Full steam on the humble, always think of Virgil"

La Flame handles the second verse, kicking things off with a Vivienne Westwood nod before declaring the invincibility of “the rage” and later closing things out with a mention of his Cacti spiked seltzer.

"Lockin' up the heart in a freezer

Gotta keep it cold

Cacti, mix it with tequila

Take it all at once, I'mma have to leave with her"

Hear "At the Party" below and/or listen on your preferred streaming service. The track is listed as a co-production between Pharrell and Jean-Baptiste. Fans will note that Cudi and Pharrell previously collaborated on the 2016 single “Surfin,” while Cudi and Scott were at one point set to roll out an entire collab project under their joint The Scotts moniker.