Sexyy Red Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Airport Fight Captured on Video

At one point, the "SkeeYee" rapper came into the frame wielding a metal stanchion and attempting to use it on someone. Red didn't appear to make contact with anyone as someone pulled her away. Things got more hectic as security tried to stop the fight from getting any worse.

Police eventually arrived on the scene and arrested Red, along with several other people. According to TMZ, Red was arrested for disorderly conduct while others involved were hit with assault charges. The victims of the brawl went to the hospital and were treated for minor injuries.

Red was released and hopped on her socials to let fans know she "just got out" and also shared a post where she offered to pay for the phone of the group she got into a scuffle with.

"To the people that was in that altercation at the airport please dm me so I can replace yo phone !!," Red wrote.