Latest Stories
Chet Hanks Has a Problem With Slow TSA Management, But Not 'All the Thick Women' Who Work There
Chet Hanks has been Chet Hanksing at a very high level in 2026.
Former Iowa State Star DeAndre Kane Busted at Airport in $100K Child Support Case
Authorities say the former Iowa State star was taken into custody after landing from Iceland, accused of owing over $100,000 in unpaid child support.
DaBaby Takes Hilarious Trip Through Newark's Terminal C in Ski Mask
The rapper shared a playful clip of himself masked up in the airport.
Tampa Bay Airport Jokingly Calls for Pajama Ban: ‘We’ve Had a Enough’
The Tampa International Airport is on a mission to “become the world’s first Crocs-free and pajama-free airport.”
Woman Arrested at Las Vegas Airport After Allegedly Abandoning 'Sweet' Dog at JetBlue Ticket Counter
“This sweet boy is incredible,” a local animal rescue organization said of the dog, now named JetBlue as a nod to the incident.
U.S. Flight Cancellations Top 11,000, Highest Single-Day Figure Since the COVID-19 Pandemic
Dangerous winter weather had a major impact on air travel over the weekend.
Jeremy O. Harris Arrested in Japan After Drugs Allegedly Found in Bag at Airport
Japan is known for having strict drug laws, with Paul McCartney previously finding himself in trouble in the country for weed.
Sukihana Says 'Birthday D*ck' Put Her In Wheelchair, Requires Assistance At LAX
The rapper and reality television star said the hookup caused her to temporarily lose her ability to walk.
Southwest Airlines Requires Plus-Size Passengers to Buy Two Seats
The new policy no longer guarantees a refund for those who have to buy an extra seat.
Erica Banks Arrested, Charged With Theft After Allegedly Bringing Stolen Gun to Airport
The "Buss It" rapper claims that the gun belonged to her "security."
Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend At Airport
The Olympic gold medalist was accused of shoving and throwing headphones at her partner, Christian Coleman.
Seventh-day Adventist Conference Causes Massive Airport Delays
Lines at the St. Louis airport reportedly went all the way out the door, into the highway.
Trippie Redd Reportedly Arrested on Warrant at Miami International Airport
The arrest comes weeks after he welcomed a child with fellow rapper Coi Leray.
TikTok Star Khaby Lame Detained by ICE at Las Vegas Airport Over Visa Issues
Lame is an Italian citizen with over 160 million TikTok followers.
TSA Debunks Costco Card Airport Theory, Says It ‘Absolutely’ Cannot Substitute REAL ID
"Please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID"
Fat Joe Says He Saw Desiigner at Airport the Same Day as Indecent Exposure Incident
Desiigner was forced to register as a sex offender after he pled guilty to exposing himself on a plane.
Viral Video of Kangaroo Boarding Plane Is AI — But People Keep Falling for It
A clip of a woman attempting to board an airplane with a kangaroo has been duping the internet.
Britney Spears Defends Airplane Behavior, Calls Out 'Weird' Flight Attendant
The pop star thought she could smoke on the plane after a friend gave her a cigarette.